Stukent Announces Profcon 2025: Uniting Industry Educators In Business, Communication, And Marketing

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The seventh annual ProfConTM is set for June 4-6, 2025, in the vibrant city of Phoenix, Arizona. Hosted by Stukent®, ProfCon 2025 invites business, communication, and marketing instructors to learn, prepare, and share.ProfCon has firmly established itself as a must-attend conference for higher education professionals eager to stay at the forefront of their industries. Attendees can expect enriching experiences through insightful sessions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.“ProfCon is an incredible event where those in the education community can engage with one another, learn from each other's experiences, and explore ways to improve teaching techniques,” said Jim Holm, the CEO of Stukent.“ProfCon 2025 will be our biggest in-person conference yet, with more speakers and topics.”Networking Day Excursions:ProfCon 2025 will kick off with a special Networking Day on June 4. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a mix of relaxing and engaging activities designed to foster connections with fellow attendees. After the excursions, the conference will officially begin with an exciting opening session and a preview of the days ahead. The evening will conclude with a cocktail reception.“My favorite part of ProfCon is the networking day,” said Kelly Crane, an educator from the University of Kansas.“Don't skip that because you end up making friendships and building a sort of team. So when you get to day one of the conference, you've got friends already, and you can collaborate with them on what you're learning in the conference.”In-Depth Sessions with Industry Experts and Like-Minded Professors:The following two days, June 5 and 6, will be packed with inspiring sessions from renowned educators and industry professionals. These sessions will cover the latest business, communication, and marketing education strategies and best practices. Attendees will be presented with innovative teaching methodologies and valuable insights to elevate their instruction.“I want my entire department in the business college to come to ProfCon because there's something for everyone,” said Alisa Aggozzino, an educator from Ohio Northern University.Location and Conference Venue Details:Phoenix, Arizona, offers a captivating destination with easy access from around the world via the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, a central transportation hub with numerous international and domestic flights.ProfCon 2025 will be held at The Westin Phoenix Downtown, 333 N Central Ave, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004. This beautiful venue offers a comfortable and inspiring environment for instruction and networking.Registration Information and Speaker Application:Registration for ProfCon 2025 is now open, with tickets priced between $499 and $799, depending on the registration date and whether the registrant is a current Stukent customer. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and take advantage of the best rates. Visit stukent/profcon for more details and to register.If you are a passionate educator or industry thought leader who would like to speak at ProfCon 2025, complete the ProfCon 2025 Speaker Application .ProfCon 2025 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for business, communication, and marketing educators to learn from one another, prepare to excel in their careers, and share knowledge and instructional tools. Don't miss out on participating in ProfCon 2025!###About ProfConProfCon is an in-person conference for marketing, communication, and business educators. Since 2019, like-minded professors from all over the U.S. come together at this event to explore teaching practices and learn the latest trends from industry professionals. ProfCon is hosted by Stukent, a cutting-edge provider of simulations and courseware. To learn more, visit stukent/profcon.About StukentStukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative SimternshipsTM for business, marketing, and communication disciplines. These simulations and courseware are used by over 7,500 institutions of higher education across 84 countries. Stukent was founded in 2013 by Stuart Draper with a mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.To learn more, visit stukent.

