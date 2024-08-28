Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnosis Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis market has demonstrated significant growth, expanding from $25.54 billion in 2023 to $27.39 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth has been driven by increased awareness and recognition of ASD, expanded diagnostic criteria, advancements in diagnostic tools, improvements in healthcare systems, and effective public health campaigns. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $36.35 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.3%. The anticipated growth is supported by rising prevalence of ASD, growing awareness, early screening programs, and a focus on precision medicine and biomarkers.

Rising Awareness and Advancements Fuel Market Growth

The market's robust growth is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder and the expansion of awareness and early screening programs. Precision medicine and biomarkers are also playing a crucial role in this growth. Innovations in diagnostic technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and early detection, contributing significantly to market expansion. The rise in specialized diagnostic centers is further propelling market growth. These centers, staffed with healthcare professionals and specialists, are essential for comprehensive ASD evaluations, improving diagnostic accuracy, and facilitating early intervention.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and AbbVie Inc. are at the forefront of the autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market. These companies are investing in AI-powered platforms to enhance diagnostic accuracy and early detection. For example, Cognoa Inc. received FDA approval for its AI-based diagnostic aid, Canvas Dx, which aims to improve diagnostic precision and treatment personalization. This trend towards integrating AI and advanced analytics into diagnostic processes is transforming the market.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the autism spectrum disorder diagnosis market include:

.Ongoing development of innovative diagnostic technologies

.Increasing focus on adult diagnosis

.Rising demand for point-of-care testing

.Integration of AI and machine learning

.Growth in research activities

.Expansion of specialized diagnostic centers

Market Segmentation

The autism spectrum disorder diagnosis market is segmented as follows:

.By Type: Autistic Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Development Disorder (PDD), Other Types

.By Service: Behavioral Approaches, Early Intervention, Medication, Other Services

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the autism spectrum disorder diagnosis market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The region's growth is driven by increasing ASD awareness, healthcare advancements, and expanding diagnostic capabilities.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market size , autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market drivers and trends, autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The autism spectrum disorder diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

