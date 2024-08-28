Global Artificial Saliva Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global artificial saliva market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.95 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth is driven by increased demand for oral sprays, gels, and liquids, expanding treatment options for cancer patients, an aging population, rising disposable incomes, and a higher incidence of dental disorders worldwide. Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $3.27 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.8%, propelled by rising awareness of oral hygiene, the escalating prevalence of dry mouth syndrome (xerostomia), and advancements in treatment technologies.

Rising Prevalence of Dry Mouth Syndrome Fuels Market Growth

The growing prevalence of dry mouth syndrome, or xerostomia, is a key driver of the artificial saliva market's expansion. This condition, characterized by persistent dryness in the mouth, is increasingly common due to an aging population and the use of medications that induce xerostomia. Artificial saliva helps relieve the discomfort associated with dry mouth by providing necessary moisture to the oral tissues. Studies such as those from Faculdade Meridional and the University of Gothenburg highlight the significant prevalence rates of xerostomia, reinforcing the demand for effective artificial saliva products. For instance, Faculdade Meridional reported a 19.1% prevalence rate among older adults in Brazil in 2021, while the University of Gothenburg found a 43.6% prevalence rate among adults seeking healthcare in 2022.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies like Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are at the forefront of developing advanced artificial saliva products. Recent innovations include mucin-enhanced formulas designed to better replicate natural saliva and improve patient outcomes. For example, in October 2021, Pickering Laboratories introduced a mucin-enhanced artificial saliva with a mineral composition and pH similar to human saliva, aimed at offering superior relief for dry mouth sufferers.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the artificial saliva market:

.Increased R&D Activities: Ongoing research is driving advancements in product formulations and delivery technologies.

.Technological Developments: Integration with advanced technologies is improving the effectiveness of dry mouth treatments.

.Shift Towards Natural Ingredients: There is a growing preference for natural and biocompatible ingredients in artificial saliva products.

Market Segmentation

The artificial saliva market is segmented as follows:

. By Product: Oral Spray, Oral Solution, Oral Liquid, Dissolving Tablets, Gel, Powder

. By Distributional Channel: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

. By End-User: Adult, Pediatric

Geographical Insights: North America Leads Market Growth

North America was the largest market for artificial saliva in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness, a rising elderly population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Artificial Saliva Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Saliva Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial saliva market size , artificial saliva market drivers and trends, artificial saliva market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The artificial saliva market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

