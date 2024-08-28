The Amelia Celebrates 30 Years Of Global Motoring Excellence Welcomes New Era Of Automotive Passion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Purchase Your Automotive Experience Starting September 12, 2024

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Amelia by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY ) celebrates 30 years of global motoring excellence as it returns to the breathtaking oceanside Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton Resort from March 6 – March 9, 2025. Tickets will be available for purchase starting September 12, 2024, at AmeliaConcours.

The Amelia 2024

Continue Reading

After record-breaking attendance last year, The Amelia , one of the world's most recognized lifestyle concours, once again kicks-off The Amelia Car Week bringing the global community together around the love of cars.

Guests will enjoy a showcase of top luxury automotive and lifestyle brands, immersive experiences, timeless "racer's concours" traditions, A-list live entertainment, thrilling auction action, and new culinary delights. This event promises to be unforgettable, celebrating the passion of automotive enthusiasts like never before.

Some of the Concours d'Elegance featured classes include:



Corvette at

Sebring. The Corvette became a serious sports car in 1956, debuting at Sebring and winning both the SCCA and Cal Club championships that year. Nearly 70 years later, hundreds of Corvettes have raced and scored victories at Sebring, which plays host to the biggest names in racing and is part of the Triple Crown of endurance racing including the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 24 Hours of LeMans.

Alfa

Romeos of the 1930s. Alfa Romeo began the 1930s as it ended the 1920s; dominating Italy's sports car and competition scene. In all, from 1894 to 1949, Alfa won more international races than any other marque, Bugatti, and Mercedes-Benz included.

Formula 1 Cars 1950-Present. The FIA Formula One World Championship has been one of the world's premier forms of racing since its inaugural running in 1950. Always centered around single-seat, open wheel racers, F1 continues to attract the world's best drivers and builders who create cars that push the technological envelope. Today 24 races held across five continents lead to a World Championship for one driver and one constructor/manufacturer.

"The Amelia is a cherished tradition for the hundreds of thousands who have attended the show over the decades. Automotive history marches along with us now, and so do the cars we display on the showfield – many younger than the event itself," said McKeel Hagerty, The Amelia Chairman and Hagerty CEO and Chairman . "As we celebrate 30 years of the 'racer's concours,' we welcome a new generation of enthusiasts with new ways to engage them, including integration of Formula 1 elements this year."

"Our goal has always been, and will always be, to bring car enthusiasts together to experience a unique array of vehicles in a sophisticated and enjoyable setting," said Matt Orendac, Concours Vice Chairman . "As we celebrate our 30th year, we're excited to present an innovative new showfield format featuring nearly 300 cars across more than 30 classes on Concours Sunday. While we'll honor the beloved elements of past events, we're also introducing fresh features with details to be revealed soon. Above all, it's about reconnecting with friends and colleagues who share our passion for cars."



Since its inception in 1996, The Amelia has donated more than $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

In keeping with past tradition, The Amelia will continue to support Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, local Shop with Cops programs and Community Hospice and Palliative Care.

About The Amelia

The Amelia is a multiple award-winning motoring event held at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Last year's

29th annual gathering at The Amelia attracted a record-breaking 27,000 enthusiasts, collector car ride and drive experiences, thousands of young enthusiasts engaged and test drive events on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

The Broad Arrow Auction, luxury shopping, new luxury automotive unveilings, experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Cars and Community, including RADwood , and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance, which showcased 285 historically significant vehicles in 36 classes. More details can be found in the event program

here.

Each year The Amelia honors a racing legend, including last year's honoree and NASCAR hall of famer Rick Hendrick, and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY ) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.



Broad Arrow Auctions, the official auction house of The Amelia, hosted its second annual auction at The Amelia on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 2024. Following a well-attended preview on February 29 – March 1, the auction was standing room only as principal auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, took the sale. The auction achieved total sales exceeding $63 million and a sell-through rate of over 90% including the top result, a 1967 Ford GT40 Mk I Road Coupe which sold for $4,405,000.

Collectors interested in consigning their car(s) to Broad Arrow's third annual auction at The Amelia are invited to contact a car specialist via broadarrowauctions.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY )

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community

of more than 850,000

who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit

or connect with us on

Facebook,

Instagram,

Twitter

and

LinkedIn.



SOURCE Hagerty