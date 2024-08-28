Cardinal Health Celebrates Greenville, South Carolina, Distribution Center Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 'Warehouse of the Future' to expand nationwide distribution in support of home healthcare growth

Cardinal (NYSE: CAH ) officially announced today the recent opening of a new distribution center in Greenville, South Carolina dedicated solely to its at-Home Solutions business, expected to add roughly 200 jobs to the region over time. Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions is a leading provider of home healthcare medical supplies, helping more than five million customers nationwide manage their medical needs, including those who have chronic or critical medical conditions.

The home healthcare industry has seen rapid growth in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fortune Business Insights' May 2024 U.S. Home Healthcare Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis report states that U.S. home healthcare is projected to grow from more than $100 billion in 2024 to $176.3 billion by 2032. While several factors contribute to this growth, a main cause is America's aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) reports that older adults are one of the fastest-growing populations in the U.S. – more than 80 million Americans will be 65 or older in 2040, nearly double what it was in 2000. NCOA also reports that many over the age of 65 have at least one chronic health condition – and many have multiple – with top conditions including diabetes, chronic bronchitis and more.

"There's tremendous growth opportunity as healthcare continues to shift to the home," said Rob Schlissberg, president, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. "Consumers are setting the stage – they want to manage their health conditions comfortably from home, something that's especially important to our aging population. Our expansion into Greenville allows us to continue to deliver on our promises to customers and their patients, while creating a resilient supply chain to support this sustained growth."

At 350,000 square feet, this is the largest distribution center supporting the Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions business to date and only the second distribution center the business has built from the ground-up.

Greenville is known for its strong manufacturing and distribution industry , offering the uniquely skilled workforce required to support this facility's operations. Hank Hyatt, senior vice president of Economic Competitiveness for the Greenville Chamber, says they are pleased to welcome this new state-of-the-art distribution center to the region.

"Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions is a great fit for Greenville – our innovation-forward region is perfectly suited to help this business support its critical services within an increasingly significant healthcare sector," Hyatt said. "We're proud Cardinal Health saw the value in our community that has a strong workforce, world-class transportation assets and a wonderful quality of life, and we look forward to having them be part of Greenville for years to come."

Local warehouse employees will work alongside the latest automation, artificial intelligence and robotics technology to ship nearly 8,000 packages daily directly to patients' homes. These packages include products like diabetic supplies like continuous glucose monitors, incontinence and ostomy supplies, breast pumps, enteral nutrition pumps and formulas and more.

"We often say, 'When you touch a package, you touch a patient's life,' and we take this motto seriously," said Schlissberg. "We're excited to invite the Greenville community to be a part of our vital mission of delivering medical supplies to patients exactly when and where they need them."

