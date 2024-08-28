Top Atlanta Montessori School Sold By HINGE Early Education Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) International Montessori Academy continues delivering high-caliber early education

following sale of school and Candler Park real estate

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its mission to provide nurturing and culturally diverse education, International Montessori Academy in Atlanta's Candler Park neighborhood has been sold to Cadence Education, a leading provider of early and community-oriented Montessori programs across the country. The confidential sale of the school and its was led by

HINGE Early Education Advisors , the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses.

International Montessori Academy was founded by Montessori educator

Zaki Swaray-Rowe, who is originally from Sierra Leone. The school serves children 8 weeks to 12 years old with programming aligned to international standards of academic excellence. It brings together a thriving global community with more than 20 nationalities represented among families and staff.

"The world needs more Montessori education to nurture individual children, promote peace, and foster a greater appreciation for diversity. Atlanta is a fabulous place to bring this to life," says Swaray-Rowe.

Prior to International Montessori Academy, Swaray-Rowe founded and ran four other Montessori schools in Georgia. She opened her first Montessori school in London when she couldn't find a local Montessori program for her son to attend.

"This starts by laying the foundation for long-lasting communities of families and teachers who are united in their beliefs about how to help each child unlock their full potential," she says. "For International Montessori Academy, it was equally important to find a provider that would invest further in delivering high-quality Montessori education and opportunities for our staff. HINGE Advisors' competitive process uncovered the right buyer to do just that."

"We brought International Montessori Academy to market and received interest from a number of well-respected education buyers," explains HINGE Transaction Advisor Nan Rikard, who also founded Atlanta-based Big Blue Marble Academy, now one of the nation's largest early education providers. "After going through a very selective process, we made a deal with the wonderful team at Cadence Education who will carry on Zaki's remarkable legacy."

The sale closed with the support of a team of early education business experts from HINGE Advisors, including Rikard, Diligence Manager Carrie Pergerson, Senior Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, and Coordinator Marissa Webster.

"Having sold other schools, I knew I needed a team to support me with this strategic move for our community. HINGE Advisors advocated for the best interests of our school and has been an extremely valuable partner in setting International Montessori Academy up for more good things to come."

