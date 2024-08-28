ASTHO's Diverse Executives Leadership Program Receives National Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Officials (ASTHO)

Diverse Executives Leading in Public Health (DELPH) program has been honored with a prestigious Power of Associations Summit Award from the American Society of Association Executives

(ASAE). This award recognizes the program's exceptional contributions to advancing leadership diversity in public health.

"The DELPH program is a testament to our commitment to fostering a more inclusive and resilient public health workforce," says ASTHO CEO Joseph Kanter, MD, MPH. "Our scholars are at the forefront of addressing critical health challenges and building healthier communities for all."

With support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASTHO and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine created the DELPH program to enhance the capacity and strengthen the networks of mid-to senior-level governmental public health professionals from diverse backgrounds regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, gender, national origin, social orientation, gender identity/gender expression, or disability status. DELPH works to inspire, empower, and connect scholars to public health leaders across the country.

Since its inception, DELPH has graduated nearly 100 scholars from across the United States. Over 25 participants have earned promotions or accepted advanced positions upon completing the program. Additionally, several scholars have been appointed to national boards, become mentors for public health department staff, and one of the inaugural cohort participants was recently selected for the prestigious Obama Foundation USA Leaders Fellowship.

"Witnessing the growth of our DELPH scholars has been incredibly rewarding, which is why this honor from ASAE means so much," says Avia Mason, vice president of leadership and learning at ASTHO. "Scholars are chosen based on their public service, passion, and observed leadership potential. DELPH scholars demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the public health ecosystem and creating a lasting impact in their communities. I can confidently say, DELPH scholars are changing the face of public health leadership."

