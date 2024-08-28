Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.21 Bn By 2033

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging machinery market size is predicted to increase from USD 4.66 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 7.75 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market



Consumer preferences due to skin-care awareness is the major factor that drives the market.

Sustainable packaging perceive growth in North America due to consumer demands.

Aside from e-commerce and personalized products, compatible packaging is anticipating growth in upcoming years. Regulations on the use of ingredients is the unceasing challenge for the market.



Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market: Sustainable Terms to Boost the Market

The cosmetic packaging machinery market revolves around the packaging of the cosmetic products through different types of equipment which fill, cap, label and package the product. Along with this, preventing evaporation and contamination of the product is also the leading objective of the market. The demand for cosmetic products, premiumization and customization according to the consumer preferences increase the demand of the market.

The machinery equipment attributes to the recyclable and reusable function of the product. The global beauty trends along with increasing environmental awareness has been a major factor for the growth of the market as key players collab to develop new products with easy opening manoeuvre.

Driver

Global Consumption and Beauty Trends to Drive the Market's Growth

The major driving factors are the increasing consumption of beauty trend in younger generation and elder generation due to high incomes and changing preferences due. The rising urbanization creates skin diseases due to pollution and various components which demands skin care products which results in growing cosmetic packaging machine market. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The emerging beauty trends makes it easy for the production and packaging of the cosmetics products which impacts the market growth.

Restraint

Government Regulations: A Challenge to the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the cosmetic packaging machinery market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export and the competitive strike between smaller and larger established manufactures are a major hinderance. Apart from this, economic ups and downs, changing prices and lack of machinery infrastructure can cause challenges for the key players and competition among different regions are posing threat to the cosmetic packaging machine market. Furthermore, the rise in prices due to economic ups and downs can lead to decrease of the market rate.

What are the Major Opportunities in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market?

Machines are the basic requirements for the market key players due precise and effective work and advantageous professional labels. The sustainable packaging made of recyclable material and the growing e-commerce sector will increases the demand and creates opportunities for the market. The premiumization of brand to create community and customization of products for the requirements of smaller batches will also create opportunities for cosmetic packaging machine market.

AI Integration

Technology and AI: To Open Doors for the Market Players

In April 2024, Albéa Group, a producer of plastic beauty and personal care, had used 70 KUKA robots in its Matamoros and was able to produce 50 million products and the company also stated that it will be able to increase the production speed. The company has produced $1 billion revenue yearly, which was produced by manufacturing and covering various packaging segments like tubes, lipsticks, mascaras, fragrance caps, skincare jars. The company provided its services to big shots which include L'Oréal, Estee Lauder, Coty, Shiseido, Tom Ford, La Mer, Kielh's, Revlon and Avon.



Regional Insights

North America's Projection as a Leader: Consumption and Innovation

North America is the leading region for cosmetic packaging machine market. The market in this region is driven by established cosmetic industry, eco-friendly packaging solution and demand for customized products with a focus on sustainability and technological advancements. Countries like United States and Canada are leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.

In July 2024, Federal Package, the largest manufacturer of lip balm in United States and a contract manufacturer of personal care products, had used edge-based AI-enabled camera system Cognex which had spot cosmetic issues in plastic containers used for solid deodorant. The AI-enabled algorithms detected the imperfections, and the company purchased additional camera systems for inspection process.



Europe has established itself as the mature market with its focus on strict regulations and high-quality packaging. The demand for sustainable and high-quality packaging which will be compatible with organic cosmetics are the driving factors of the market. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are the leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.

In April 2024, IMA had announced its collaboration with OMAS Tecnosistemi signed an agreement which had provided purchase of OMAS's shares. IMA also stated that the collaboration made the two companies a“one-stop partner” in cosmetics sector which followed the European Commission's announced revisions of packaging and packaging waste directive.



Asia-Pacific is remarked as the fastest-growing region. The growing middle class and the awareness of skin-care routine drive the market growth. The rising urbanization and a focus on the cost-effective solutions is the goal of the region. Countries like India and China are the leading contributors in the cosmetics packaging machine market.

In April 2024, ALPHA Group in collaboration with HANA Innovation, developed a patented pump made of mono material and included maximum recyclability. The aim of the companies was to promote sustainable systems and new development in cosmetics industry. The companies have agreed to keep their partnership details closed and has also gained regulatory approval of relevant competition authorities.



Major Breakthroughs in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market