Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global automotive oxygen sensor market is projected to grow from $7.83 billion in 2023 to $8.44 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by factors such as an increasing focus on fuel economy, growing consumer awareness, expansion in automotive manufacturing, the rise of diesel engines, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $11.40 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Rising Vehicle Production Fuels Market Growth

The rising production of vehicles is a key factor contributing to the growth of the automotive oxygen sensor market. Increased global demand for transportation and economic growth are driving this production surge. Automotive oxygen sensors play a crucial role in monitoring and optimizing fuel efficiency and emissions control. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported that global vehicle production reached 85.4 million units in 2022, marking a 5.7% increase from 2021. This uptick in vehicle production is expected to propel the growth of the automotive oxygen sensor market.

Key Players and Strategic Partnerships

Major companies operating in the automotive oxygen sensor market include The Bosch Group, Hitachi Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A, STMicroelectronics NV, BorgWarner Inc., Hella GmbH And Co. KGaA, AMETEK Inc., Teledyne Technologies, Fujikura Ltd., and others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance their market position. For instance, in December 2021, Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd. partnered with Kerdea Technologies Inc. to transfer Kerdea's resistive oxygen sensor technology to Napino. This partnership aims to address the needs of the Indian automobile industry and improve emission control and fuel efficiency.

Trends Shaping the Market

The automotive oxygen sensor market is experiencing several major trends, including increased adoption of wideband oxygen sensors and advancements in sensor materials and manufacturing. There is a notable shift towards integrated sensor solutions and a growing focus on cleaner technologies. Additionally, the rise in hybrid and autonomous vehicles, as well as the integration of IoT and AI technologies, are driving innovation and market growth.

Segments:

.By Product Type: Binary Exhaust Gas Oxygen Sensors, Universal Exhaust Gas Oxygen Sensors

.By Design Type: Ginger, Planar

.By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Original Equipment Supplier (OES), Independent Automotive Supplier (IAS)

.By Application: Gasoline Fueled Vehicle, Diesel-Fueled Vehicle

.By End Use: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Insights: North America Leads Market Growth

North America was the largest region in the automotive oxygen sensor market in 2023. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing vehicle production, rising consumer demand, and advancements in automotive technology.

Automotive Oxygen Sensor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Oxygen Sensor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive oxygen sensor market size, automotive oxygen sensor market drivers and trends, automotive oxygen sensor market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

