Tract Closes Acquisition Of 2,069 Acres In Buckeye, Arizona

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract , a developer of master-planned data center parks, today announced its acquisition of a 2,069-acre land parcel in Buckeye, Arizona. The land acquisition will be one of the largest data center parks in the United States anticipating up to 20 million square feet of data center space across as many as 40 individual data centers at full build-out. Tract is currently working with the local utility on plans for long term growth with new power infrastructure which could support up to 1.8GW.

Phoenix is consistently recognized as one of the top three data center markets in the United States. Buckeye, located in Maricopa County, is the westernmost suburb in the Phoenix metropolitan area and is Arizona's largest city by area. Tract worked closely with city officials to identify the ideal location for the technology park to create a planned path for data center growth that also ensures the best outcomes for the community.



"This project represents a major milestone for Buckeye. Through our collaboration with Tract, we've positioned Buckeye to host one of the largest data center technology parks in the country, driving substantial revenue and ensuring a thriving, sustainable future. By identifying land near the airport, we replaced an outdated planned community with a decades-long plan for economic growth,” said Eric Orsborn, Mayor of Buckeye, Arizona.“Projects of this size require a well thought out, executable plan, especially when analyzing the infrastructure needs of communities, and we are pleased that this project reduces water demand, preserves natural spaces and creates hundreds of high-paying jobs.”

Buckeye is emerging as a strategic energy hub as it is home to Kore Power's KOREPlex lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility and Fortescue's recently announced green hydrogen production facility, as well as its proximity to the Palo Verde generating station. As such, Buckeye presents a natural expansion path for existing data centers to grow within the Phoenix market over the coming decade.“We have conviction that the Greater Phoenix market will continue to play a critical role in hyperscale data center networks,” explained Grant van Rooyen, CEO of Tract.“We especially appreciate the engagement and partnership from Mayor Orsborn, City Council and Staff through this process.”

The land acquisition was the result of a 24-month, collaborative effort between Tract and representatives from the state of Arizona, city of Buckeye and Anita Verma-Lallian, CEO of Arizona Land Consulting, who represented the seller, Cipriani Holdings, LLC, on the transaction.

With the acquisition of this site, Tract adds to its portfolio of master-planned, zoned, powered land tailored to the scale that will be required for future data center campuses. Tract has over 23,000 acres under control across the country, including:



Arizona: 2,069 acres in Maricopa County

Nevada: 11,000 acres in Storey County

Utah: 668 Acres in Utah County Virginia: 1,200 acres in Hanover County

