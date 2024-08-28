Carp Market - Global Bighead Carp, Common Carp, Crucian Carp, Canned, Fresh, Frozen Forecast 2024-2030

However, carp farming often faces criticism for potentially harmful impacts on local ecosystems, such as water pollution and displacement of native fish species, limiting the market scope. Issues such as mercury contamination and other pollutants may harm consumer perceptions, impacting demand adversely and creating challenges for market growth.

Regional Insights

In the Americas region, the United States and Canada have a relatively small carp market mainly driven by immigrant communities and niche consumers. Interest in carp is increasing in the United States slightly as local chefs seek sustainable and locally sourced options. Carp is generally underutilized in Canada, with some interest in areas where it is caught as a byproduct of other fishing activities. T

he market dynamics vary significantly across the EMEA region with differences in consumer preferences and regulatory environments. Countries including the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia have a robust market for carp, especially during festive seasons. There is limited commercial interest in carp in the Middle East region, with some regional consumption depending on immigrant populations and localized aquaculture projects. In Africa, interest in carp farming is growing to increase food security and provide employment.

The high population density and traditional inclusion of carp in the diet make the Asia-Pacific region the largest consumer of carp globally. China leads in both consumption and production, supported by a long history of aquaculture. Japan emphasizes on premium carp products, often linked to cultural festivities, driving a niche market for specific carp breeds. India is witnessing growth in carp consumption due to rising incomes and expanding market penetration.

Recent Developments

Strategic Expansion of Aquaculture in Saudi Arabia, NEOM and Tabuk Fisheries Launch Topian Aquaculture

In a significant development for Saudi Arabia's aquaculture sector, NEOM has partnered with Tabuk Fisheries to create Topian Aquaculture, set to host the largest hatchery in the MENA region. This strategic move underscores both entities' commitment to integrating innovative aquaculture technologies, enhancing the local supply of fresh, nutritious seafood, and contributing to Saudi Arabia's self-sufficiency in food production.

Expansion of Kingfish Company's Dutch Yellowtail Production in Zeeland

The Kingfish Company is set to enhance its Dutch Yellowtail fish farming operations in Zeeland, following an increase in funding, encompassing the construction of a new pumping station and an additional nursery under the project's second phase. The company, which received initial support from Impuls Zeeland and other local agencies, leverages controlled breeding environments to sustainably manage the life cycle of the fish, starting from larvae. This strategic scale-up aims to bolster production to meet rising market demand, steering the company towards operational profitability.

Enhancing Indonesia's Fisheries, Smart Fisheries Village Initiative

In Indonesia, the vital role of small-scale and traditional fishers in national fish production is being recognised and supported through the government's expansion of the Smart Fisheries Village (SFV) program. With the fisheries sector employing around 12 million people and contributing significantly to its status as one of the significant marine producers, this initiative seeks to improve productivity, sustainability, and the socioeconomic well-being of fishing communities.

