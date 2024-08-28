(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Tropical Fruit Puree Report by Fruit Type, Packaging Type, Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market size reached 3.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach 3.4 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.03% during 2023-2032.

The Asia Pacific tropical fruit puree market is being catalysed by its diverse and increasing range of applications such as infant formula, fruit snacks, dressings, smoothies, yogurts, ice-creams, sorbets, granitas, etc.

Tropical fruit puree is made by sieving, grinding and milling fruits grown in the tropical regions. Also known as fruit pulp or fruit paste, it is available in either coarse form with small pieces of fruits visible, or in homogenised form without the presence of fruit particles. Fruit purees are extensively utilised in the food processing industry, such as in the production of fruit juice or nectar. The demand for tropical fruit puree is escalating in Asia Pacific due to its high nutritional value and its usage as a cooking ingredient.

A strong demand for infant formula has increased the consumption of tropical fruit puree as it is extensively being used in the production of baby food. Additionally, easy storage and extended shelf-life of tropical fruit puree owing to the introduction of new packaging solutions by the manufacturers is driving the growth of the market across the region. Some of the other factors providing impetus to the market growth include rapid advancements made in the food and beverage industry, changing food habits of the consumers and surging consumption of packaged food items. Competitive Landscape The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co., Ltd., Chalkis Health Industry Co., Ltd., Kagome Co., Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co., Ltd., Capricorn Food Products India Limited, KLT Fruits, Inc., Food & Inns Limited, Exotic Fruits Private Limited, Dessert Guru, Myanmar Golden Produce, Agrana Fruits Australia, Agrana Fruit Korea, Fruta Tropical Pty Ltd., PT. Key Questions Answered in This Report



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2023 3.1 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2032 3.4 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Fruit Type:



Mango

Tomato

Banana

Guava

Papaya

Avocado Passion Fruit

Based on fruit type, the market has been segmented as mango, tomato, banana, guava, papaya, passion fruit and avocado. Currently, mango dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Breakup by Packaging Type:



Bag-in-Drums

Bag-in-Box

Bag-in-Bin

Cans

Pouches Others

On the basis of packaging type, bag-in-drums represent the largest segment.

Breakup by Product Type:



Conventional Type Organic Type

Based on the product type, the market has been categorised as conventional and organic. At present, the conventional segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Application:



Beverage Industry

Ice Cream and Yogurt Industry

Bakery and Snacks Industry

Infant Food Industry Others

Application-wise, beverage remains the leading segment with the majority of the share.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Institutional Sector

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores Others

Breakup by Country:



China

India

Philippines

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Australia

Taiwan

Vietnam

Japan

Myanmar

South Korea

Singapore Others

On a geographical front, the market has been segmented into China, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Japan, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore and Others. Amongst these, China is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share.

Companies Featured



COFCO Tunhe Tomato Co. Ltd.

Chalkis Health Industry Co. Ltd.

Kagome Co. Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Tianjin Sanhe Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd.

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

KLT Fruits Inc.

Food & Inns Limited

Exotic Fruits Private Limited

Dessert Guru

Myanmar Golden Produce

Agrana Fruits Australia

Agrana Fruit Korea

Fruta Tropical Pty Ltd.

PT. Deli Food

Squeeze

Chia Meei International Co Ltd.

Taiwan Green Nation Corp.

Mau Lin Food

Co. Ltd.

Tien Thinh Agriculture Product Processing Co. Ltd.

Nafoods Gropu JSC

MINH VAN FRUIT JSC

VEGETEXCO HO CHI MINH CITY

ASC Co. Ltd.

MC FOODS LIMITED

OMO LT Enterprise

Harvestime Malaysia

Alunan Sena Sdn Bhd

China Haohan Group Limited

DALISAY SWEETS

SOLFRUITS INC.

AgriNurture Inc.

Srichiengmai Industry Co. Ltd.

Siam Original Food Company Limited

Dole Thailand Limited

Tropical Fruit Asia Corp.

Tropfin Thailand Co. Ltd.

CB Juice Harvestime.

