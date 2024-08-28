Questex’S Broadband Nation Expo Announces The Broadband Nation Awards Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winners to be Announced During Event October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Broadband Nation expo today announces the finalists for the Broadband Nation Awards program, which celebrates outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individual contributions across the broadband sector. The event and the awards program have been created in collaboration with Fierce Network (formerly Fierce Telecom, the telecommunications industry's daily monitor) and the Telecommunications industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world.
Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Fierce Network said,“We were blown away by the innovation and creativity of the programs redefining broadband throughout the United States. The finalists feature the best of the best in the industry and we look forward to see who comes out on top in October.”
The awards program finalists include:
Best Broadband & Data mapping solution or Initiative
Federated Wireless: Federated Wireless Adaptive Network Planner VCTI: Fiber IQ (tm) Wireless 2020: Wireless 20/20 WiROITM db Geospatial SaaS Platform
Best Converged Solution – Cable & Connectivity
Calix: Calix DOCSIS Provisioning Connector (DPx) Comarch: Comarch Telco Suite Corning Optical Communications: Corning Multifiber Pushlok® Technology
Best Municipal or Public Connectivity Program
Montgomery County, MD: Montgomery County's Broadband Services to the Community City of Longmont – NextLight: NextLight® municipal internet service City of Pharr, TX: Pharr Connect by City of Pharr, TX Washington County Authority: Washington County Comprehensive Broadband Initiative
Enabling Connectivity - Middle Mile Award
Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points: Carrier Neutral Internet Exchange Points - Wichita State University FiberLight, LLC: FiberLight's Middle Mile Infrastructure Fujitsu Network Communications: Illinois Century Network (ICN) Zayo: Zayo Middle Mile Initiative
Excellence in FTTH Deployment
Harmonic: DOCOMO PACIFIC and Harmonic Bring Fiber Connectivity to Guam GFiber: GFiber Labs's 20 Gig + Wi-Fi 7 WOW! Internet, TV, & Phone: WOW! fiber Internet Ziply Fiber: Ziply Fiber Innovates FTTH in 2023-24: From New Construction Methods to Building America's Fastest Home Internet
Excellence in Urban, Open or Neutral Host Connectivity Deployment
Corning Optical Communications: Corning's Everon® 5G Enterprise Radio Access Network (ERAN) RtBrick: FullStack Brain to Fingers for InCoax: InCoax Access A251 Network Termination Modem
Impact Award - Greatest Technical achievement in connecting the unconnected (Individual)
Joe Hickey, President, PomeGran Joe Webster, Chief Broadband Officer, Montgomery County, MD Lucas Turpin, Executive Director Digital Extension and Inclusion, Oregon State University
Outstanding Efforts in Driving Broadband Workforce Development
The Fiber School; Broadband Training Corning Optical Communications: Corning's Fiber Broadband Technician (CFBT) course through See the Light® Arizona Western College: Reetika Dhawan - Chief Executive Officer of Entrepreneurial College & Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Vermont Community Broadband Board: Vermont Community Broadband Board Workforce Development Plan
Regional Carrier of the Year (Wireless & Wireline)
Blue Stream Fiber: Blue Stream Fiber Tombigbee Fiber: Calix SmartLife Managed Services Midwest Energy & Communications: Midwest Energy & Communications rural fiber internet
All of the submissions were reviewed and voted on by an independent panel of judges.
Winners will be announced during Broadband Nation Expo, which takes place October 9-11 in Washington, D.C. Broadband Nation Expo unites broadband service providers and industry partners with academic, local, state and federal government leaders in a unique venue that will focus on solving complex broadband-related issues such as closing the labor shortage gap and bridging the digital divide once and for all. Register to attend here .
