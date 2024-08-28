Global All-Weather Tire Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All Weather Tire Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's All Weather Tire Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global all-weather tire market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $174.51 billion in 2023 to $185.14 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth is driven by a rising preference for all-weather tires over seasonal models, increased adoption of electric vehicles requiring specialized tires, consumer demand for convenience and versatility, and global market expansion fueled by urbanization and mobility trends. The market is projected to reach $235.90 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.2%, reflecting strong future growth prospects.

Growing Popularity of Sports Utility Vehicles Drives Market Expansion

The increasing popularity of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) is a key factor driving the all-weather tire market. SUVs combine off-road capabilities with passenger car comfort, featuring higher ground clearance and spacious interiors. Their versatility and elevated driving position appeal to a broad consumer base, contributing to their growing market share. All-weather tires are ideal for SUVs, offering reliable performance in various conditions, including light snow and wet environments. For example, global SUV sales grew by over 10% between 2020 and 2021, with SUVs projected to account for more than 45% of global car sales in 2021, highlighting their impact on the all-weather tire market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the all-weather tire market include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, and The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company. These companies are focusing on developing advanced products, such as long-tread-life tires, to enhance their competitive edge. For instance, in October 2023, Yokohama Tire launched the Geolander CV 4S, an all-weather tire designed for crossovers, smaller SUVs, and minivans. This tire features an asymmetric tread pattern for excellent winter traction and performance in wet and dry conditions, showcasing Yokohama's strategic expansion in this market.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are influencing the all-weather tire market:

.Expansion of Product Portfolios: The market is seeing a broader range of premium all-weather tire options.

.Integration of Smart Tire Technologies: Innovations in smart tire technologies are enhancing safety and performance.

.Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: There is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly tire production.

.Advancements in Tire Technology: Continued improvements in tire materials and manufacturing processes are driving market growth.

Market Segmentation

The all-weather tire market is segmented as follows:

. By Rim Size: 12 Inch – 17 Inch, 18 Inch – 21 Inch, Greater Than 22 Inch

. By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

. By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Geographical Insights: North America to Lead Growth

North America was the largest market for all-weather tires in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing urbanization, economic development, and rising vehicle ownership.

All Weather Tire Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The All Weather Tire Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on all weather tire market size, all weather tire market drivers and trends , all weather tire market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The all weather tire market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

