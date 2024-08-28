Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive carbon ceramic brake market has experienced significant growth recently. It is set to rise from $0.83 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. It will grow to $1.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing application of aerospace technology in automotive brakes, a surge in demand for performance and weight reduction in vehicles, and heightened investments in research and development.

Expanding Adoption of Sports and Luxury Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The expanding adoption of carbon ceramic brakes in sports cars and luxury vehicles is a key factor propelling the market. Sports cars, known for their speed and agility, and luxury vehicles, which emphasize advanced features and comfort, are increasingly integrating carbon ceramic brakes. These brakes offer superior performance, durability, and reduced weight, enhancing overall vehicle efficiency and driving experience. For instance, in January 2024, a report by the International Council on Clean Transportation highlighted a 63% increase in luxury vehicle sales in Europe compared to 2021. This surge in high-end vehicle registrations is expected to further boost the market for carbon ceramic brakes.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the automotive carbon ceramic brake market include Honeywell International Inc., Brembo SpA, and Aisin Seiki Co Ltd. These companies are focused on developing lightweight braking systems, such as advanced brake skins, to meet extreme performance demands. For example, Inspeed Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. launched a new carbon ceramic brake disc in February 2023, known for its low weight, high strength, and excellent heat resistance, enhancing vehicle dynamics and safety.

In a strategic move, SGL Carbon GmbH has been at the forefront of innovation with its advanced carbon composite materials designed for high-performance braking systems. The ongoing advancements in material science and braking technology are expected to drive the market forward.

Emerging Trends

Key trends shaping the automotive carbon ceramic brake market include the integration of these brakes in electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements in material science, and an increasing focus on safety and performance. The rise in regulatory pressures for environmental sustainability and the growing demand for premium vehicle features are also influencing market dynamics. Additionally, the expanding market in emerging regions presents new opportunities for growth.

Market Segmentation

.By Type: Single Disc Brake, Multiple Disc Brake

.By Fiber State: Short Fiber Discs, Long Fiber Discs

.By Application: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

.By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Original Equipment Supplier (OES), Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive carbon ceramic brake market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive carbon ceramic brake market size, automotive carbon ceramic brake market drivers and trends, automotive carbon ceramic brake market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive carbon ceramic brake market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

