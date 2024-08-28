Automotive Camshaft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Camshaft Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive camshaft market has shown steady growth in recent years, increasing from $3.22 billion in 2023 to $3.36 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. It will grow to $3.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in materials and manufacturing processes, stringent emissions regulations, increasing consumer demand for fuel efficiency and performance, a global rise in vehicle production, and growing aftermarket demand.

Increasing Vehicle Production Drives Market Growth

The rising vehicle production is a significant driver for the automotive camshaft market. Innovations in automotive technology, including electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving, along with a focus on improved fuel efficiency, are fueling this growth. Camshafts play a crucial role in controlling engine valve timing and operation, ensuring efficient combustion and power generation in vehicles. For instance, in February 2023, the United States produced 10.61 million motor vehicles, up from 10.05 million in December 2022, reflecting a 5.56% year-over-year increase. This growth in production highlights the ongoing demand for camshafts to support enhanced vehicle performance.



Explore comprehensive insights into the global automotive camshaft market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the automotive camshaft market, such as ThyssenKrupp AG, Mahle GmbH, and Sandvik AB, are focusing on integrating advanced technologies like camshaft position sensors to enhance vehicle performance and efficiency. These sensors monitor the camshaft's position and rotational speed, which are critical for optimal engine timing and fuel efficiency. For example, Standard Motor Products, Inc. expanded its range of camshaft and crankshaft position sensors in May 2024, covering both import and domestic vehicles. These sensors are essential for maintaining accurate engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the automotive camshaft market include:

.Shift Towards Electric Vehicles (EVs): The rise of EVs is driving demand for advanced camshaft technologies tailored for electric and hybrid powertrains.

.Advancements in Material Technology: Innovations in materials are enhancing camshaft durability and performance.

.Integration of Variable Valve Timing (VVT): The adoption of VVT technologies is improving engine efficiency and performance.

.Focus on Performance and Efficiency: There is a growing emphasis on enhancing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

.Rise of Autonomous and Connected Vehicles: Technological advancements in autonomous driving are influencing camshaft development.

Market Segmentation

The automotive camshaft market is segmented as follows:

.By Type: Cast Camshaft, Forged Camshaft, Assembled Camshaft

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

.By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

.By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive camshaft market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing automotive production and demand for advanced camshaft technologies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Automotive Camshaft Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Camshaft Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive camshaft market size, automotive camshaft market drivers and trends, automotive camshaft market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive camshaft market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Piston Global Market Report 2024



Aluminum Piston Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Performance Parts Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.