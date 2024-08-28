Volvo Cars And The Ocean Race Announce An Extension Of Their Partnership, Including A Joint Mission On Ocean Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars and Richard Brisius, the Race Chairman of The Ocean Race.

- Richard Brisius, Race Chairman, The Ocean RaceALICANTE, SPAIN, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Volvo Cars and The Ocean Race both share the strong commitment to a more sustainable future and to contribute and deliver actual change where it's needed, including in the restoration and preservation of natural ecosystems and biodiversity.As a partner to The Ocean Race for more than 25 years, Volvo Cars has developed a natural affinity with the ocean. This extension of our partnership will allow us to work together on our shared interest around ocean health and its critical impact on people and planet.“What we believe in and what we do at Volvo Cars goes beyond cars, and the same goes for The Ocean Race and sailing – so what we have here is a natural evolution of our partnership,” says Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo Cars.“Together with The Ocean Race, we want to create a bigger voice for ocean health and ocean rights.”“Sport can change the world and when you race around the planet you learn to dream big, and you realise that all life on Earth relies on the Ocean,” says Richard Brisius, the Race Chairman of The Ocean Race.“With Volvo Cars we share one big goal, and today we proudly start a bold, new journey together. Our dream is a healthy Ocean, for the benefit of everyone.”Within the extension of the partnership, which extends into the new decade, The Ocean Race and Volvo Cars will work together to help further scale global efforts to restore and protect important maritime ecosystems and use the power of sport and people to inspire and advocate for change that results in a healthier ocean.-------------------------------Volvo Cars in 2023For the full year 2023, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 25.6 billion. Revenue in 2023 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 399.3 billion, while global sales reached a record 708,716 cars.About Volvo Car GroupVolvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker“VOLCAR B”."For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).Volvo Cars Media Relations...About The Ocean RaceSince 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.The 14th edition of The Ocean Race started from Alicante, Spain on January 15th 2023, and finished in Genova, the Grand Finale, in Italy on 1 July 2023 after visiting nine iconic cities around the globe and was contested for the first time in the flying, foiling, record-setting IMOCA boats.The Ocean Race celebrated its 50th anniversary during 2023 and is looking ahead to The Ocean Race Europe in 2025; The Ocean Race Atlantic - New York to Barcelona in 2026; and the next edition of the around the world race, which will start from Alicante, Spain in 2027.At The Ocean Race, we have a proven commitment to sustainability, and with the support and collaboration of our sailors, teams and key stakeholders, we are inspiring action and creating tangible outcomes.Building upon our award-winning legacy in sustainability, our innovative Racing With Purpose programme is a catalyst for positive change accelerating innovative solutions to help restore ocean health.The Ocean Race - ...

Volvo Cars and The Ocean Race announce partnership and joint mission on ocean health

