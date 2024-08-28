Inclusion Of Jodhpur-Pali In NICDP Will Improve Standard Of Living: Union Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that Jodhpur-Pali, which has been included in the 12 industrial cities selected under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), will improve the for all the citizens.

“The inclusion of Jodhpur-Pali will bring a tremendous improvement in the standard of living of all citizens. This development will give a significant boost to the growth of Jodhpur-Pali and propel the entire Jodhpur region towards new heights of progress,” the Union Minister said.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved 12 new project proposals totalling an investment of Rs 28,602 crore under the NICDP, including Jodhpur-Pali.

“The NICDP plays a crucial role. These result-oriented policies are aimed at fostering economic development,” the Union Minister said.

He said that the NICDP is designed to foster a dynamic industrial ecosystem by attracting investments from both large anchor industries and MSMEs.

“These industrial nodes are likely to serve as catalysts in achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030. The new industrial cities will be developed as 'Greenfield Smart Cities' of global standards, built on a 'plug-and-play' and 'walk-to-work' principle, anticipating future demand,” the Union Minister said.

He said that the approval of these projects is a significant step toward realising the vision of a 'Vikasit Bharat'.

He said that the Jodhpur-Pali Industrial Smart City project costs Rs 922 crore and the investment figures include Rs 7,500 crore.

“The industrial smart city will be developed on an area of 1,578 acres and around 40,000 people will get employment,” the Union Minister said.