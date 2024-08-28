Bloomfire Named AI-Based Knowledge Management Software Company Of The Year 2024 By CIO Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfire, a leading solutions provider of knowledge management software, is proud to announce that it has been named the "AI-Based Knowledge Management Software Company of the Year 2024 " by CIO Review. This recognition highlights Bloomfire's decade-plus commitment to revolutionizing how organizations access and leverage their collective knowledge.

Revolutionizing Knowledge Management with AI

For the past decade-plus, Bloomfire has empowered employees across leading companies to retrieve critical information quickly and efficiently, enhancing decision-making and productivity. The award underscores Bloomfire's innovative integration of generative AI (GenAI) and enterprise search capabilities into its knowledge management platform.

"Our goal is to demystify knowledge management and make the platform synonymous with ease of use and how users create content, search, and collaborate in their daily lives. This familiarity enhances workflows, expedites decision-making, and significantly elevates operational efficiency," said Benjamin Little, CEO of Bloomfire. "We are humbled by this recognition and proud of our platform's transformative impact on our customers' success."

Driving Employee Performance and Ensuring Security

Bloomfire's AI-powered platform empowers employees to reach their full potential by providing immediate access to relevant, actionable information, enabling them to deliver peak performance. Beyond enhancing productivity through increased utilization of expertise and knowledge, Bloomfire's robust analytics capabilities give organizations the insights to identify knowledge gaps, optimize workflows, and drive continuous improvement.

This achievement follows a year marked by significant growth and innovation at Bloomfire. The company has successfully implemented its AI-based knowledge management platform across industry-leading organizations, setting new industry standards for performance, security, and scalability.

Security is a cornerstone of our platform, and we've gone beyond just meeting enterprise standards. In addition to our SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Bloomfire employs state-of-the-art encryption protocols, including enterprise-ready AI infrastructure and end-to-end data encryption and access controls. Our approach ensures that our customers' critical knowledge is protected and easily accessible to those who need it when they need it.

"Our commitment to security doesn't stop at compliance-it's about providing our customers with the peace of mind that their most valuable information is both secure and readily available to drive their business forward," said Benjamin Little, CEO of Bloomfire. "We are thrilled with the level of satisfaction and trust our customers have with the platform. When asked how they would rate Bloomfire, we received a perfect 10 out of 10."

Leading the Future of Knowledge Management

As Bloomfire continues to lead the charge in AI-based knowledge management, the company remains dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About Bloomfire

Bloomfire is a pioneering AI-powered knowledge management software platform at the intersection of people, knowledge, process, and technology. Since 2011, Bloomfire has partnered with the Fortune 500 and leading companies across all industries to improve knowledge retention and employee onboarding and exceed their operational objectives. To schedule a demonstration or request more information about knowledge management best practices, please visit or contact [email protected] .

