Katten Announces 2024 Partner Promotions

"This career milestone is a testament to the years of hard work, long hours and boundless our new partners have dedicated to their professional growth and clients, and we congratulate them on this achievement," said Katten Chair Gil Soffer. "Their exceptional talent and skills greatly benefit our clients, and we look forward to their continued contributions and success."

Effective September 1, 2024, the new partners are:



Cynthia Reed Altchek, Private Wealth, New York

Yelena E. Archiyan, Insolvency and Restructuring, Dallas

Camille A. Brooks, Class Action and Consumer Finance Litigation, Los Angeles

Timothy H. Gray, Appeals and Critical Motions, Washington, DC

Benjamin Lavin, Private Wealth, Chicago

Josh Lewis, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Chicago

Jessica L. Schauwecker, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Dallas

John Sun, Structured Finance and Securitization, Washington, DC

Allison E. Yager, Insolvency and Restructuring, Chicago

Paul S. Yong, Securities Litigation, Los Angeles Natalie Youkel, Government and Public Finance, New York

