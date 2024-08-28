Vinegar Market - Global Apple Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Buffered Vinegar, Organic, Synthetic, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vinegar market by Type (Apple Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Buffered Vinegar), Source (Organic, Synthetic), Form, Application, Distribution Channel, Sales channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vinegar Market grew from USD 6.98 billion in 2023 to USD 7.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.39%, reaching USD 9.43 billion by 2030.
Consumer inclination towards natural and organic products, recognizing vinegar's multifunctionality and health advantages. The market caters to a diverse range of applications including food and beverage, cleaning solutions, and personal care, leveraging the natural disinfectant and flavor properties of vinegar.
Despite facing challenges such as raw material price variability, substitute products, and regulatory complexities, the market presents substantial opportunities for expansion through innovation in product development tailored to health-conscious consumers and sustainable production practices. Emphasizing the development of organic, specialty vinegars and conducting further scientific research into its health benefits could significantly enrich the market's value, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers and emerging industry trends.
Regional Insights
In the Asia Pacific region, China, Japan, and India are major countries in the vinegar market. This region is characterized by a high demand for vinegar, driven by its traditional use in local cuisines and increasing awareness of its health benefits. The market shows a preference for rice vinegar in countries such as Japan and China, while in India, cane vinegar and synthetic vinegar dominate the market.
Moreover, investment in organic farming and vinegar production has seen a rise, particularly in China and India, with local manufacturers focusing on exporting to meet global organic trends. The North American vinegar market, particularly in the United States and Canada, is driven by the consumer demand for natural and organic products. Apple cider vinegar has gained immense popularity owing to its health-related benefits, leading to a significant increase in its consumption and production.
In the EU countries, there is a long-standing tradition of vinegar production, particularly wine vinegar in countries such as Italy, France, and Spain. Consumer preferences in European regions are towards gourmet and specialty vinegars. The Middle East and Africa show growing potential with an increasing interest in health and wellness products, including vinegar, as part of dietary habits.
Recent Developments
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. announced that SUIC's IHart signed a memorandum of understanding with Tah An Kong Yen Foods Co. Ltd.
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. formed a strategic partnership with Kong Yen Foods Co. Ltd., the Taiwanese vinegar and condiments manufacturer. This collaboration, encapsulated in a memorandum of understanding, aims to introduce an innovative range of food products to the U.S. market, leveraging Kong Yen Foods' extensive experience in producing a diverse portfolio that includes various types of vinegar, sauces, miso, and more. Kong Yen Foods, recognized for its commitment to quality through various certifications such as Food GMP, CAS, TQF, ISO22000, HACCP, and Islamic Halal, brings its historical expertise in vinegar brewing, developed in conjunction with the Taiwan Monopoly Bureau.
Jeffs' Brands Celebrates Launch of New Product of Keto Gummies Based on Green Apple Cider Vinegar
Jeffs' Brands Ltd., an e-commerce company with a stronghold in the Amazon Marketplace, announced the debut of Wellution's innovative keto gummies, crafted from green apple cider vinegar, in the U.S. market. Holding a significant 49% in SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., the parent company of Wellution, Jeffs' Brands underlines its commitment to expanding its portfolio within the nutraceutical sector.
Corbion Set To Start Up Fermentation At New Site In North America For In-House Production Of Vinegar
Corbion enhanced its supply chain by vertically integrating vinegar production at its new facility in Montgomery, Alabama. Through this expansion, Corbion is poised to better serve the food industry's needs with its Verdad brand vinegars, which are celebrated for their effectiveness in extending shelf life, enhancing flavors, and supporting cleaner label initiatives across various food categories.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 194
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $7.28 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $9.43 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Insights
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type: Apple cider vinegar is extensively used for health and wellness benefits Application: Food & beverage sector represents the largest and most traditional market for vinegar
Market Drivers
Rising awareness among consumers about health and wellness Preference for organic and natural food products among consumers Extensive use in the culinary, pharmaceutical, and cleaning industries
Market Restraints
Fluctuating raw material prices and availability of substitute products
Market Opportunities
Invest in technology for sustainable production processes and to develop innovative products Rise in collaborations and partnerships to enhance distribution networks and penetrate new markets more effectively
Market Challenges
Stringent regulations concerning quality and safety standards
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
Acetificio Andrea Milano s.r.l. American Garden Associated British Foods PLC Bragg Live Food Products Inc. Brightland Inc. Carl Kuhne KG cetotec GmbH Classic Wine Vinegar Co. Dalian Tianpeng Food Co., Ltd. De Nigris Group Eden Foods, Inc. Ellsey & Co. G. Bruce & Company Limited Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar Industry Co Ltd. Kerry Group PLC Kimberley Wine Vinegars Kosterina Corporation Laconiko Manor Vinegar President Kikkoman Zhenji Foods Co., Ltd. Reinhart Foods Limited Sane Shell Carbon Pvt Ltd The Kraft Heinz Company The MadHouse Vinegar Co. The Slow Vinegar Company
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
Apple Cider Vinegar Balsamic Vinegar Buffered Vinegar Distilled White Vinegar Malt Vinegar Rice Vinegar Wine Vinegar
Source
Form
Capsules Liquid Powder Tablets
Application
Agriculture Cleaning Industry Food & Beverage Healthcare Distribution Channel
Offline
Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets Online
Sales Channel
Business-to-business Business-to-customer
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108611275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.