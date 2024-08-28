Alm. Brand A/S – Report On Trading In Alm. Brand A/S Shares By Executives And Their Related Parties
Date
8/28/2024 10:46:45 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Alm. Brand A/S is required to publish information on trading in shares in Alm. Brand A/S or other securities related to these shares by executives and their related parties.
Please see attached report.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
AS 45 2024 - Report on trading Assurandørforeningen i Alm Brand Group
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108611273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.