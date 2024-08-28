Dried Fruit Market - Global Apricots, Berries, Dates, Figs, Freeze Drying, Microwave Drying, Solar Drying Forecast 2024-2030

However, fluctuations in raw material costs affect pricing strategies and high dependence on climatic conditions for optimal crop yield, leading to a vulnerability in supply chain disruptions due to unforeseen weather events or pest infestations that hamper market growth. Developing innovative packaging solutions to enhance product appeal while ensuring increased shelf life, ease of storage and transport, and Investment in research and development for new applications of dried fruits in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic segments has further enhanced the market's growth in the forecasted period.

Regional Insights

The Americas has a significant landscape in the dried fruit market driven by health-conscious consumers, an increasing preference for nutritious snacks, the presence of major players, and the increasing number of national and international suppliers in the region. The European Union (EU) countries have a robust market owing to their high population density, disposable income levels, and awareness about the nutritional benefits of dried fruits.

The Middle East boasts a rich history of dried fruit consumption due to its longstanding cultural ties with these products. Africa's dried fruit market is relatively smaller but has enormous prospects for growth due to its vast resources of tropical fruits. The APAC region has immense potential for the global dried fruit industry due to rising consumer awareness about health benefits, an expanding middle class, and urbanization trends that fuel the growth of the dried fruit industry.

Recent Developments

Bolas Dry Fruits and Nuts goes on expansion spree with launch of 20 new stores in Bengaluru

Bolas Agro Private Limited recently unveiled 20 new retail stores in Bengaluru. Bolas takes pride in offering a personalized shopping experience, presenting premium nuts at factory-direct prices to promote optimal nutrition. This expansion revolutionized customers' perception of dried fruits, dispelling the notion that they are exclusive luxury items. With this recent launch, Bolas aims to educate customers about the myriad benefits of incorporating diverse nut varieties into their diets, ultimately contributing to their overall well-being.

The Ugly Company targets expansion with USD 9M in funding

The Ugly Company, a dried fruit snack producer, has recently secured USD 9 million in Series A funding. This substantial investment bolsters their processing capacity and accelerates their expansion efforts. As part of their growth strategy, they acquired a Farmersville manufacturing plant to facilitate increased production capacity.

Indian dried fruit and nuts marketplace Farmley secures USD 6M in Series A

Farmley, a marketplace for Indian dry fruits, seeds, and nuts, has successfully raised USD 6 million in its Series A funding round. The demand for convenient and nutritious snacking options is on the rise, which includes nuts, dried fruit, granola, cereals, and seeds. Farmley aims to provide unadulterated products directly to customers at lower costs by eliminating middlemen. The company's products are now available in 20 cities across India and the U.S., Australian, and Middle Eastern markets.

