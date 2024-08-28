Notification Of Transactions In Columbus A/S Shares And Related Securities By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them
Company announcement no. 16/2024
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 280824
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 230824
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 260824
Notification of transactions Consolidated Holdings AS 270824
