Strategic Analysis Of The Global Automotive Air Suspension Market 2024 - 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive air suspension market is projected to grow from $6.6 billion in 2023 to $7.06 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This growth comes as a result of rising consumer demand for vehicle comfort and safety, an increase in miles driven, a surge in demand for heavy commercial and premium vehicles, and favorable economic conditions such as lower interest rates. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9.29 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, driven by several key factors.

Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The automotive air suspension market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles. These vehicles, which include trucks and buses used for transporting goods and passengers, benefit significantly from air suspension systems that enhance functionality, comfort, safety, and longevity. The rise in economic activity and evolving industry needs contribute to this demand. For example, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported a 4.1% increase in the number of commercial vehicles in operation in 2021, reflecting a growing market for advanced suspension systems.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the automotive air suspension market include Hitachi Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Continental AG, and Hyundai Mobis. These companies are focusing on innovations such as Zero Maintenance Damping Ride Technology (ZMDR) to improve ride comfort, vehicle stability, and load-carrying capacity. For instance, in July 2023, Hendrickson introduced the ROADMAAX Z, featuring its patented ZMDR technology, which integrates damping functions directly into air springs to eliminate the need for conventional shock absorbers and reduce maintenance costs.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are shaping the automotive air suspension market, including:

.Electronically Controlled Air Suspension: The shift towards electronically controlled systems for enhanced performance and comfort.

.Lightweight Components: Development of lighter air suspension components to improve vehicle efficiency.

.Modular Designs: Increased adoption of modular air suspension designs for flexibility and customization.

.Technological Advances: Higher adoption rates for advanced systems, including regenerative air suspension technologies.

Market Segmentation

The automotive air suspension market is segmented as follows:

.By Control Type: Electronically Controlled Air Suspension, Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

.By Component: Air Springs, Shock Absorber, Compressor, Electronic Control Unit, Air Reservoir, Height and Pressure Sensor, Remote Control, Solenoid Valve, Other Components

.By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Bus and Coaches

.By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive air suspension market in 2023, owing to a high demand for commercial vehicles and increasing vehicle production in the region. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and a strong automotive market.

Automotive Air Suspension Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Air Suspension Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive air suspension market size, automotive air suspension market drivers and trends, automotive air suspension market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive air suspension market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

