Smart City Networks Secures 10-Year Contract With Events DC And Walter E. Washington Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart City Networks

WEWCC

Smart City Networks Triumphs in RFP Process, Continues to Provide Advanced Telecommunications and DAS Services for Another Decade

- Angie GatesWASHINGTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks , a leading provider of telecommunications and services for the meetings and event industry, proudly announces that it has succeeded in its bid for a new 10-year contract with Events DC and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington DC. The contract includes a 5-year optional extension, reaffirming a partnership that began in 2003."Securing this new 10-year contract is an indication of the mutual trust and shared vision we have cultivated with Events DC,” said Mark Haley, President at Smart City Networks.“This new contract will allow us to further enhance the telecommunications and DAS infrastructure, keeping the convention center at the forefront as a premier technology destination for events and conventions. We look forward to supporting Events DC in providing unparalleled experiences and innovations for all their future endeavors.”Events DC features a range of venues, including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the DC Armory, the Entertainment and Sports Arena and the RFK fields, all of which will benefit from Smart City Networks' advanced telecommunications services. Our commitment to future-focused innovation ensures that each of these spaces is equipped with the latest technology, making events more accessible and user-friendly. By prioritizing speed, high-quality products, and unparalleled customer support, we ensure that the convention center meets the technological demands of modern events. Working closely with Events DC, Smart City will develop custom solutions to fit all their needs, reinforcing our position as a leader among venue service providers."The renewal of our partnership with Smart City Networks is a significant milestone as we fulfill our mission to showcase Washington, DC as a world-class, family-friendly destination," said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. "Smart City Networks has consistently demonstrated their commitment to enhancing our infrastructure and I am excited to collaborate with the Smart City Networks team to bring innovative technology and superior service to our residents, tourists and guests.”About Smart City Networks: Founded 40 years ago, Smart City Networks is the nation's largest provider of event telecommunications and technology in the convention industry. Smart City provides wired and wireless Internet services and phone services at convention centers and meeting facilities of any size and currently serves more than 50 convention and meeting facilities across the U.S., totaling over 20 million square feet of exhibit space. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks

Sarah Finnegan

Smart City Networks

+1 702-943-6000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.