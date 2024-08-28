World Molecular Imaging Society Announces New Co-Chair For Imaging In Cell And Immune Therapies Interest Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Together, we can integrate molecular imaging as a crucial tool for understanding immune responses, guiding therapeutic interventions, and improving patient outcomes.” - Kirstin Zettlitz, Ph.D.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) proudly announces the appointment of Kirstin Zettlitz, Ph.D., from City of Hope/U.S.A., as the new co-chair of the Imaging in Cell and Immune Therapies (ICIT) Interest Group. Dr. Zettlitz brings a wealth of experience and expertise in molecular imaging, poised to advance the group's mission of integrating imaging and immunology disciplines in cell-based and molecular immunotherapy development.

H. Charles Manning, President of WMIS, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kirstin Zettlitz as co-chair of our ICIT Interest Group. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives forward, particularly in enhancing global collaborations, mentoring the next generation of researchers, and expanding industry partnerships."

The ICIT Interest Group aims to foster collaboration between imaging and immunology disciplines to implement molecular imaging in cell-based and molecular immunotherapy development and use. This interdisciplinary approach seeks to enhance therapeutic outcomes through advanced imaging techniques.

Dr. Zettlitz shared her vision for the role: "I am excited and fully committed to co-chairing the ICIT Interest Group. By fostering a collaborative group of researchers with diverse expertise and approaches, we have the potential to advance our field significantly. Together, we can integrate molecular imaging as a crucial tool for understanding immune responses, guiding therapeutic interventions, and improving patient outcomes."

Current chairs Dr. Israt Islam (Stanford University/U.S.A.) and Dr. Gilbert Fruhwirth (King's College London/UK) expressed "great excitement to work with such a wonderful colleague to further promote the ICIT mission."

The Interest Group's strategic directions are designed to shape the future of imaging in immunotherapy. Dr. Zettlitz's appointment reinforces WMIS's commitment to advancing molecular imaging in immunotherapy through innovative collaboration and targeted initiatives. Her expertise and vision closely align with WMIS's core mission: driving cutting-edge innovation and promoting excellence in imaging sciences on a global scale.

ABOUT WORLD MOLECULAR IMAGING SOCIETY

The World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) is dedicated to developing and promoting translational research through multimodal molecular imaging. The vision of the World Molecular Imaging society is to globally unite and expand molecular imaging and therapy to improve human health. It is our mission to help expand the discovery and utilization of these techniques for research and clinical use by creating awareness of their benefits, advocating to solve issues and barriers that face their progress, generating world class education and training, and sponsoring needed trials and registries to support their advancement.

