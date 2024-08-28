AUGA Group, AB Will Organise An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce Unaudited Financial Results For The 6 Months Of 2024
Date
8/28/2024 10:30:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar of unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2024 scheduled on September 4 of 2024 at 4.00 PM (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.
During the webinar, Kęstutis Juščius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group, AB will introduce unaudited financial results of the company and address participants' questions after the presentation.
Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until September 3 to ...
To join the webinar, please register via following link: #/registration
You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company's website on and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.
Contacts:
CFO of AUGA group, AB
Kristupas Baranauskas
+370 5 233 5340
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108611237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.