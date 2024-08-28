'Atmanirbhar Asom' To Create New Ecosystem For State's Youth: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that the state government's flagship scheme "Atmanirbhar Asom" has the ability to create a new ecosystem for the youths in the state.

He reviewed a presentation on the Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan scheme and directed the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Department, as the implementing agency, to ensure thorough preparations for its successful execution.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the scheme has the potential to serve as a launchpad for creating an entrepreneur-driven ecosystem in the state. He further highlighted that the scheme aims to generate employment opportunities across both rural and urban areas by supporting the establishment of new ventures and strengthening existing ones.

A senior official said that selected beneficiaries will receive financial assistance to initiate new economic activities and expand their current enterprises.

"Under this initiative, financial aid will be given to 2 lakh youth for creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. This scheme aims at facilitating self-employment among educated youth, creating an entrepreneur-oriented ecosystem in the state, generating employment via new ventures, financial assistance to individuals to set up or expand existing enterprises, increasing focus on rural economy etc.," the official added.

Sarma earlier said that the scheme has been designed to create self-employment avenues in the state to enable the youth to fuel development of the state.

He also mentioned that the latest initiative has the potential to strengthen the rural economy.

"The unemployed degree holders in engineering, MBBS, BDS, agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery etc., will be kept in the first category and will be given Rs 5 lakh. On the other hand, unemployed post graduates, general graduates, ITI, Polytechnic pass-outs will be kept in the second category for government assistance of Rs 2 lakh,” the Chief Minister had said.