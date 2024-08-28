Kerala: Kasaragod Nurse's Death Confirmed As Suicide In Post-Mortem Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kasaragod, Kerala: The preliminary post-mortem report has confirmed that the death of SK Smrithi, a 20-year-old nurse at a private hospital in Bandiyod, was a suicide. Smrithi's family had alleged foul play in her death.

Smrithi, a native of Thenmala in Kollam, was found hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday. She was a nursing trainee at a private hospital in Bandiyod. The hospital authorities had questioned her about a wrong administered to a patient, which had put her under pressure.

Smrithi's father, Komalarajan, and sister, Shruthi, had alleged that her death was not a suicide.

They believe there is more to her death than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, the medical director stated that Smrithi had mistakenly given the wrong medication to a patient who had come to the hospital the previous day. Instead of administering antibiotics, she gave an injection meant for fever.

However, the post-mortem report has confirmed that Smrithi's death was a suicide. The report has been submitted to the police, who have registered a case in connection with the incident.

The Kumbala police have said that they would conduct a detailed investigation into the reasons behind Smrithi's death.



The body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College for a detailed post-mortem examination after Smrithi's family raised suspicions about her death. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.