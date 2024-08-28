Rajwinder Singh Bhath To Take Over As DG CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary As DG BSF
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two key security agencies under the Home Ministry will soon see a change of guard. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet greenlit the selection of IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhath as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force on Wednesday. Meanwhile fellow IPS official Daljit Singh Chaudhary will take over as the DG for the Border Security Force.
