On Sept. 5, Join A Public Forum Discussing A Revolutionary New System For Deciding Legal Disputes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- experts agree: The public court system and conventional arbitration are far too costly and much too slow.

The risk of an improper outcome is far too high. The benefit that can be achieved from litigating a dispute to a final verdict is rarely worth the excessive cost, delay and risk that are required, leading to widespread public dissatisfaction with our civil justice system.

To solve those problems, the nonprofit

IntelligentJustice

is now advancing an innovative new system that provides a more expertly analyzed, enforceable decision, properly resolving any legal dispute in less than half the time, and at less than half the cost, of litigating that same dispute in court. The Intelligent Justice "Comprehensive Adjudication" solution is simple, but it effectively eliminates the colossal inefficiency of traditional litigation.

Join the founder of Intelligent Justice, trial lawyer Richard Grossman, for a discussion about how his nonprofit's innovative dispute resolution system works at a

public forum on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Pacific.



Participate

in person

at the Belvedere Tiburon Library, 1501 Tiburon Blvd., Tiburon, CA or electronically via the ZOOM link below:

Instead of legal adversaries each paying separate sets of lawyers to research the same legal authorities, review the same documents, analyze the same evidence, and examine the same witnesses, they split the cost of a single neutral "Adjudicator"

to efficiently find the relevant law and evidence - and quickly decide which party legally deserves to prevail. The Adjudicator is jointly selected from a list of distinguished lawyer candidates with expertise in the relevant field of law. The chosen Adjudicator vigorously searches for all the law and evidence supporting the claimant and, just as vigorously, searches for all the law and evidence supporting the defendant -

because the Adjudicator does not represent either party. The neutral Adjudicator's sole objective is to properly decide the case.

The Adjudication "trial" begins immediately with the Adjudicator's prompt review of the evidence and examination of the relevant witnesses under oath. There is no need to present that evidence and testimony again and again to a public court judge in substantive court motions or to a jury at an expensive trial several years down the road.

And all the wasteful procedural motions and tactics -

that have little to do with the substance of the dispute - are eliminated from the process.

The parties obtain a just outcome in a fraction of the time, and at a fraction of the cost, required for a public court trial or conventional arbitration proceeding.

More information about Comprehensive Adjudication can be found at

IntelligentJustice , or

CASESresolved , or

ComprehensiveAdjudication .

