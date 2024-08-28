LANDMASTER UNVEILS 2025 UTVS WITH PURPOSE-BUILT TRIM PACKAGES & 4-YEAR FULL PROTECTION - 100% MANUFACTURED IN USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Landmaster Wilderness Edition

Landmaster Ranch Edition

Landmaster Classic Edition

Landmaster Touring Edition

Landmaster Logo - Black

Unmatched Value and Peace of Mind

COLUMBIA CITY, INDIANA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landmaster is excited to announce the new 2025 lineup that comes with purpose-built trim packages that are ready to tackle the outdoors fully loaded and American-strong. Alongside this exciting new lineup, Landmaster has made significant factory upgrades and added extra value enhancements for the customer.Committed to American MadeWhile many companies are retreating to offshore production, Landmaster has significantly increased their investment in US manufacturing, technology, process improvements, and most importantly, American Jobs. They are continuing to make impactful choices to source suppliers locally and regionally.Some of their recent improvements include best practices from the automotive and aerospace industries, advanced quality inspections at each stage of production process, and 100% assembled UTVs delivered to their dealer network.To view more details on the investments Landmaster has made, view the“How It's Done” video at LandmasterIntroducing the Four New Purpose-Built & American-Strong Trim Packages2025 features brand-new, purpose-built trim packages designed to meet a variety of lifestyle needs. These American-Strong trims provide customers with a factory-installed, tailored UTV experience that no other manufacturer can match.The 2025 lineup introduces four distinct trim options, each engineered to cater to specific user requirements:.Classic Edition: Perfect for those who need just the essentials for property maintenance and large-acreage chores.Ranch Edition: Designed for the hardworking user, this trim is focused on delivering a workhorse UTV for agricultural and ranching tasks..Wilderness Edition: Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts, this edition comes equipped with features tailored for rugged off-road adventures and big-game hunts..Touring Edition: Built for play and recreation, this trim is perfect for those seeking a UTV designed for leisure and exploration.These purpose-built trims offer customers a level of customization and value that is unmatched in the industry. With up to 19 factory-installed upgrades included in select packages, customers can save up to $6,200 compared to purchasing and installing accessories individually at the dealership.Unmatched Value and Peace of MindIn addition to the new trims, Landmaster is enhancing the customer experience by including shipping, 4 years of full vehicle protection, and a 5-year belt warranty with every 2025 model at no additional charge. This gives the customer peace of mind and lower fees at the dealership.AvailabilityThe new 2025 models are set to begin production on August 19th and will arrive at dealer locations by early September. All models are proudly built from the ground up at Landmaster's manufacturing facility in Columbia City, IN.Learn MoreCustomers interested in exploring the new 2025 lineup can visit Landmaster or locate their nearest dealer at Landmaster/find-a-dealer.About LandmasterFor over 50 years, Landmaster has been a leader in manufacturing UTVs and recreational products. Based in Indiana, the company offers a full line of gas and lithium-ion UTVs distributed through independent dealers across the U.S. and globally. Landmaster is committed to delivering the best combination of quality, value, and performance. For more information, please visit .Note: Purchase price, purchase terms, and warranties are subject to change at Landmaster's discretion

