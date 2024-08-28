STEM Book For Kids- Welcome To Eddie's World Of Learning And Education: Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Welcome to Eddie's World of and Education!

MPM Enterprises LLC announced today, August 28, 2024, that their STEM Paperback (ISBN: 979-9869638-0-8) is available for Back to School.

A must have book for your child, school or library!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This book introduces the main character, Environmental Eddie , our protagonist and hero, who is 10 years old. While watching the evening news on television, Eddie listens to the weather reporter talk about how air pollution has increased over the years in his hometown.

Eddie immediately responds to the challenge,“I know I can help reduce air pollution!” However, Eddie must first acquire the knowledge, skills, and confidence, and to reduce air pollution. Fortunately, his school district has recently established an environmental academy.

This book covers elements of engineering, design, fantasy, science fiction, critical thinking, problem solving, Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core Standards, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Additionally, this book contains a puzzle, a coloring item, and workbook samples to enhance/reinforce learning. Also included is a sample donation letter, a template for how to start an environmental after-school program, a sample grant proposal, funding sources from the private sector and Federal government.

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education will teach your child skills in a fun and entertaining way! These skills can be applied to many situations and will last them a lifetime! This is a must-have book for your child, school, or library!

E. Ashley Chaney, PhD., Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said,“Our goal is for Environmental Eddie, with his proclamation to“Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!”TM, to become universally recognized as the worldwide icon for educational awareness and environmental protection. We plan to make Environmental Eddie the international ambassador for educating school children on the environment, critical thinking, and problem solving. We believe Environmental Eddie will be the next new sensation like "Paw Patrol" with his international appeal! We plan to accomplish this through books, TikTok, school visits, teacher training workshops, consulting, and social marketing."

Paperback book is titled"Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series: Air Pollution" (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-0-8).

Paperback book is titled Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series: Air Pollution (ISBN: 979-89869638-0-8).

Paperback book is titled Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education – Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series: Air Pollution (ISBN: 979-8-9869638-0-8). IngramSpark distributes to Amazon, Costco, schools, libraries, colleges, Walmart, Books-a-Million (BAM), Target, universities, and bookstores worldwide!

What others are saying about Al Chaney's book:

“Environmental Eddie assists teachers and parents in teaching children how to reduce air pollution through the use of critical thinking. Al Chaney has written an inspirational guide that will empower you and his ideas will make a difference in your life! Al's book will inspire your soul!”

-James Malinchak

Features on ABCs Hit TV Show,“Secret Millionaire”

(Viewed by 50 Million+ Worldwide).

Twice Named National College Speaker of the Year!

Best-Selling Co-author of Chicken Soup for the College.

Founder,



"Environmental Eddie assists teachers, parents, and caregivers in teaching children how to solve air pollution through the use of STEM/STEAM supported critical thinking skills."

Mary Lou Nayler, PhD.,

Sacramento State University, Career/Tech Ed. Assistant Professor (Retired) and national Presidential STEM Taskforce.

This engaging book, ideal for elementary-aged children, combines an engrossing story with critical STEM concepts. It encourages young readers to think critically about air pollution and develop problem-solving skills. By introducing key air pollution terminology in an age-appropriate, reader-friendly manner, the book can motivate children to become environmental champions. Additionally, it can foster empathy for those affected by air pollution, making it an impactful resource for both education and social skills.

Mousumi De, PhD.,

Assistant Professor School of Education, Department of Teaching and Learning Education, University of Redlands, Redlands, CA.

Mr. Al Chaney is a talented author who loves and cares about the environment deeply. This shows in the words of his books and in his visits with children in school classrooms and libraries across the country. If you want your children to gain knowledge of how to protect their environment and to become problem solvers to meet challenges, this book would be a welcome addition to their reading library.

Dr. Carol Montgomery, (Retired)

Former Principal, Consultant, and University Professor.

About the author

Al Chaney, MBA is a retired Integrated Waste Management Specialist (IWMS) formally with the California Environmental Protection Agency (CIWMB) where he was the liaison for all of the California public colleges on recycling and waste diversion to make their campuses greener. Author, Al Chaney, MBA, believes that any child can learn about the environment and how to protect it at an early age. Give your child the advantage they need!



If you would like more information about this topic and school visits, please email the author

at: ...

or call 256-441-2974

Environmental Eddie's copyrighted character, trademark, and concept are receiving interest from a range of professionals from education and environmental associations.

MPM Enterprises, LLC, located in Madison, AL., owns and has created all of the intellectual property, exclusive rights, licensing, trademarks, copyrights, artwork, designs, patents, illustrations, derivative rights and publishing rights.

