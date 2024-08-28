ITBA Royal Reserve Development Authority Prepares To Participate In ADIHEX To Promote Eco-Tourism And Preserve Heritage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority is gearing up to participate in the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian , which will take place from August 31 to September 8, 2024. This participation aligns with the Authority's efforts to promote eco-tourism and highlight Saudi cultural heritage, reflecting its commitment to realizing its ambitious vision of transforming the reserve into a global eco-tourism destination.During this participation, the Authority will showcase its success story in restoring environmental balance and preserving natural diversity. The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve has set a unique example in protecting native wildlife and plant species, in addition to preserving cultural heritage and empowering the local community. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an interactive experience that takes them deep into the Kingdom's cultural heritage, with a spotlight on traditional arts and crafts that reflect the authenticity of the local community.The Authority's pavilion will also feature its leading tourism programs, including the Northern Hunting Reserve, which is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Hassaki Caravans, offering a unique tourism experience in the midst of stunning natural landscapes. Other activities will include camping and extraordinary experiences such as stargazing in the Dark Sky Area, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature.The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second-largest royal reserve, covering an area of 91,500 square kilometers. It is home to over 138 species of wildlife and more than 179 plant species. The reserve is distinguished by its breathtaking nature, unique ecological and biological diversity, and it hosts several heritage landmarks and archaeological and historical sites.

