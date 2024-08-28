Suffering From Biden-Harris' Radical Policies, Asian American Leaders Form National Alliance Supporting President Trump

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly four years, Asian Americans have been harmed by the radical policies of the Biden-Harris administration, especially:



Woke DEI policies that discriminate against Asians in education and employment.

Defunding and soft-on-crime policies that endanger Asian American lives and properties in major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia.



Open border polices that lead to spikes in welfare spending and crimes. Uncontrolled spending that drove up inflation.

In contrast, Asian Americans benefited from the great successes of the Trump Administration: economic prosperity, tax cuts, low inflation, law and order, world peace through strength and America First! President Trump supported equal education rights for Asian Americans too!

In order to stop the failing policies of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz from spreading to the whole nation, grassroots Asian American leaders recently formed Asians Making America Great Again (AsiansMAGA ), a national alliance (an independent expenditure political action committee) that aims to mobilize Asian American conservatives and moderates nationwide across multiple ethnic groups (Chinese, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, and Filipinos) to help President Trump win the 2024 election.

AsiansMAGA is co-founded by Asian community leaders who have proven records fighting for equal education rights and other conservative causes. Many of them escaped communist regimes and are scared by the ongoing Marxist take-over of America. They include Yukong Mike Zhao, Holly Ham, Hannah Chan, Daniel Feng, Sue Googe, Eva Guo, Pauline Lee, Chuck Li, Xiaoming Sheng, James Shin, Matthew Truong, and Andy Zhang.

With 39% of new immigrant Asians supporting Republican Party and 29% of Asian voters as independent, Asian votes in swing states could become a decisive factor in the 2024 Presidential Election. AsiansMAGA has started multiple Asian language campaigns to effectively address the key concerns of Asian American communities, winning the hearts and minds of Asian American voters.

AsiansMAGA President Mike Zhao stated, "A Harris-Walz Administration will expand their failing policies from California and Minnesota to the entire nation, further harming Americans. We call upon all Asian Americans to elect President Trump on and before November 6.

This is the only way to make America great again, and to restore the American Dream for all Americans!"

Please join/support AsiansMAGA at

Asians Making America Great Again

PAC

Media Contact: Ms. Holly Ham, Phone number: 713-249-7047; Email: [email protected] .

