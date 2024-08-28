Serco Wins $56 Million Contract To Continue Delivering Motorist Assistance Patrol For Louisiana Department Of Transportation And Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herndon, Virginia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a re-compete contract to continue providing Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) support for the Louisiana Department of and Development (LaDOTD). The contract has a total value of $56 million.

LaDOTD assists motorists and improves traffic flow through its contracted MAP service. This state-wide program both reduces traffic congestion caused by stalled and provides safety and comfort to those stranded. Under this contract, Serco provides motorist assistance, performs minor road-side repairs, moves disabled vehicles and non-hazardous spills from travel lanes, reports incident information to the Traffic Management Centers (TMC), and assists other first responders on scene during traffic incident management situations. Serco has been supporting this program since 2016.

"At Serco, we are proud to have the opportunity to support important work that provides a positive impact directly to citizens in the communities we serve. This contract award showcases our commitment to serving citizens during a time of need and impacting communities by improving their personal safety and minimizing roadway incidents," said Tom Watson, Serco's Chief Executive Officer.

