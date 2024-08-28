Johnson Therapy Services Provides Holistic Care With Its Physical, Cognitive & Neurological Rehabilitation Assistance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnson Therapy Services, founded in 2017 by Dr. Racine Johnson, provides physical, cognitive, and neurological rehabilitation services.

Stonecrest, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonecrest, a city in Georgia is known for outdoor enthusiasts, offering hiking, rock climbing, and stunning panoramic views. With such outdoor physical activities available there is an acute chance of getting injured. Physical, cognitive & neurological rehabilitation Johnson Therapy Services , founded in 2017, is nestled in this city, providing holistic care.













Johnson Therapy Services



Founded by Dr. Racine Johnson, a seasoned practitioner with over three decades of experience, was determined to become a physical therapist at a very young age. Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming obstacles, she brings a unique understanding to her practice - a recognition that pain and rehabilitation are not just physical but emotional and spiritual journeys as well. Dr. Johnson's approach to therapy is characterized by a dedication to understanding her patient's individual needs and aspirations.

Johnson Therapy Services offers comprehensive therapy services for individuals with physical, mental, cognitive, developmental, and emotional impairments. Their licensed team specializes in assessing and treating various physical impairments, aiming to enhance mobility, strength, pain relief, and endurance for better functional and work performance. The expert therapists provide tailored assessments and treatments to enhance functionality and quality of life, particularly for muscle and joint impairments including but not limited to back, neck, and shoulder pain.

Whether it's a working professional striving to balance career and recovery or a parent determined to stay active for their children and grandchildren, Dr. Johnson recognizes the importance of tailoring treatment plans to accommodate the demands of everyday life.“I work with a lot of working patients and people who have lives that they gotta get to,” she explains.“They don't have the luxury of not being a mom or not going to work. I can totally relate to this.” She understands that personalized treatments like improving personal mobility and strength, significantly improve sleep and work performance.

Central to Dr. Johnson's philosophy is the belief that therapy is not just about alleviating pain but empowering patients to take control of their own health and well-being. She emphasizes the importance of patient education, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to manage their conditions effectively.“In some situations, unfortunately, pain is going to be chronic,” she acknowledges.“But I want to teach patients how to manage it, and the signs and symptoms to look for in case it does get worse.”

With a diverse patient population ranging from musculoskeletal issues to neurological conditions, Dr. Johnson's practice encompasses a wide spectrum of rehabilitative services. Her extensive background in neurology has equipped her to tackle complex cases with compassion and expertise.“I started working with patients who had traumatic brain injuries and strokes,” she recalls.“It was challenging, but it also set me up for dealing with other challenges that came along.” Among the countless success stories that have emerged from Dr. Johnson's experience, one stands out as a testament to the power of determination and hope. Dr. Johnson fondly remembers her first 'miracle patient,' a young adult whose medical records described him as being in a vegetative state. Despite the odds, Dr. Johnson and the team of other professionals' unwavering dedication and belief in his potential led to remarkable progress - walking, talking, and eventually returning home with his family.

As Johnson Therapy Services continues to grow and evolve, Dr. Racine Johnson remains committed to her mission of providing compassionate, holistic care to those in need. With plans to expand into speech therapy and further develop cognitive rehabilitation services, she envisions a future where every individual has access to the comprehensive care they deserve.

Media Contact

Name: Dr Racine Johnson

Email: ...



