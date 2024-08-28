12 Stones Roofing: Offering Free Residential Roofing Inspections Across Texas, Colorado, Kansas & Missouri

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Victor FloresPASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 12 Stones Roofing & Solar, a leading name in residential roofing services , is proud to announce a special offer for homeowners across Texas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri: a Free Roofing Inspection . This initiative is designed to help homeowners maintain their property's integrity, ensuring their roof is in optimal condition to withstand the elements.A roof is one of the most critical components of any home, providing essential protection against the elements. Over time, even the most well-constructed roofs can suffer from wear and tear, storm damage, or simply age. Unfortunately, many homeowners are unaware of the state of their roofs until it's too late. By taking advantage of a Free Roofing Inspection, homeowners can gain peace of mind, knowing that their roof has been thoroughly evaluated by industry experts.Is It Time to Replace or Repair Your Roof?One of the most common questions homeowners face is whether it's time to replace or repair their roof. The answer depends on a variety of factors, including the age of the roof, the extent of damage, and the type of materials used. During the Free Roofing Inspection, the team at 12 Stones Roofing will assess all aspects of your roof, including shingles, flashing, gutters, and structural integrity. Their expert evaluation will help you determine the best course of action, whether that involves minor repairs, significant restoration, or a complete replacement."Our goal is to provide homeowners with the information they need to make informed decisions about their roofs," says Jason Roberts, Co-Founder at 12 Stones Roofing. "Many people delay roof maintenance because they're unsure about the condition of their roof. Our free roofing inspection service eliminates that uncertainty, offering a comprehensive assessment that can save homeowners from costly repairs down the line."Why Choose 12 Stones Roofing?Founded on principles of uncompromising workmanship and professionalism, 12 Stones Roofing & Solar has built a reputation for delivering top-tier residential roofing services. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, providing homeowners with the confidence that their property is in the hands of experts.12 Stones Roofing is proud to hold multiple prestigious certifications, including Owens Corning Preferred Contractor and Select Shingle Master Certified status. These certifications are a testament to the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Additionally, 12 Stones Roofing boasts a BBB A+ Rating, further solidifying its standing as a trusted provider of roofing services.Comprehensive Inspection ServicesThe Free Roofing Inspection offered by 12 Stones Roofing is more than just a cursory glance. It is a thorough evaluation of your entire roofing system. During the inspection, the company's experienced professionals will check for:Storm Damage: High winds, hail, and heavy rain can cause significant damage to your roof. Even if there are no visible signs from the ground, there may be underlying issues that could lead to leaks or structural damage.Aging Shingles: Over time, shingles can become brittle, crack, or lose their granules, reducing their effectiveness. The inspection will identify any areas where shingles are showing signs of wear.Flashing and Seals: The inspection will include an assessment of the flashing around chimneys, vents, and other roof penetrations to ensure they are properly sealed and watertight.Gutters and Drainage: Proper drainage is crucial for preventing water damage. The inspection will evaluate the condition of your gutters and downspouts, ensuring they are free from blockages and functioning correctly.Structural Integrity: The inspection will also check for any signs of sagging or structural issues that could compromise the integrity of your roof.At the conclusion of the inspection, homeowners will receive a detailed report outlining the condition of their roof, along with recommendations for any necessary repairs or replacements.Customer Satisfaction: A Top PriorityOne of the hallmarks of 12 Stones Roofing is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With an impressive combined average Google rating of 4.84 stars across all its locations, the company consistently earns high praise from homeowners. Clients frequently commend the company's professionalism, transparency, and quality of work."Very professional and honest...an easy & wonderful experience," shares a Pasadena client. Another client from Kansas City states, "Greg explained everything clearly and handled the insurance process seamlessly." Across the board, clients appreciate the company's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, making it the go-to provider for residential roofing services.Is Your Roof Ready for the Next Storm?As the seasons change, it's essential to ensure your roof is prepared to handle whatever Mother Nature throws its way. Whether it's the scorching summer sun, the heavy rains of fall, or the icy conditions of winter, your roof needs to be in top shape to protect your home. The Free Roofing Inspection offered by 12 Stones Roofing provides a proactive approach to roof maintenance, allowing you to address any potential issues before they become major problems.Contact 12 Stones Roofing TodayDon't wait until it's too late to find out the condition of your roof. Take advantage of our Free Roofing Inspection and ensure your home is protected. With offices in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri, 12 Stones Roofing is conveniently located to serve homeowners across multiple states.Visit to schedule your free inspection or contact your local office today:Houston Office: (832) 815-9463El Paso Office: (915) 820-1880Colorado Office: (303) 995-1612Kansas & Missouri Office: (913) 372-9433For inquiries, email: info@12stonesroofing

