Global X Etfs Introduces The Global X Infrastructure Development Ex-U.S. ETF (IPAV)

Global X ETFs , the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch the Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. (IPAV). The fund, which seeks to provide exposure to companies outside of the U.S. involved in the construction, development, and maintenance of infrastructure projects, is Global X's latest addition to its Thematic Growth suite.

Converging tailwinds-including supportive demographics, accommodative policies, aging infrastructure assets, and advancements in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI)-mean countries around the world appear to be on the cusp of an infrastructure renaissance. Global construction volume is expected to grow over a 3% annual average over the course of the coming decade, with approximately 85% of that construction occurring outside the United

Statesi. By investing in companies involved in infrastructure materials, transportation, engineering, construction, and smart grids, IPAV seeks to provide investors with exposure to the development of infrastructure in both emerging and developed international markets, excluding the United States.

"Global X has always been committed to providing investors with access to innovative, disruptive, long-term thematic trends-and infrastructure development is a key component to the wider integration of megatrends such as AI, increased energy demand, and shifting demographics, which are reshaping the world," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research. "We are thrilled to introduce IPAV, which seeks to cast a wide net for capturing critical infrastructure development companies across both developed and emerging markets outside of the U.S."

IPAV seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the Global X Infrastructure Development ex-U.S. Index. The fund has a total expense ratio of 0.55%.

About Global X ETFs:

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and approximately $50 billion in assets undermanagementii.

While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer both Core and Commodity funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at

.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwideiii. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with approximately $130bn in assets under management

Important Information:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

Investments in infrastructure-related companies have greater exposure to the potential adverse economic, regulatory, political and other changes affecting such entities. Investment in infrastructure-related companies are subject to various risks including governmental regulations, high interest costs associated with capital construction programs, costs associated with compliance and changes in environmental regulation, economic slowdown and excess capacity, competition from other providers of services and other factors. IPAV is non-diversified.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by

SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Financial Group.

