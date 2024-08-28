Green Technology And Sustainability Market To Witness 29.3% CAGR During 2024-2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Green and Sustainability will attain the value of USD 177.08 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Green technologies are environmentally friendly solutions that lead to economic and social development. Often referred to as clean manufacturing, in which is produced as an alternative natural that is less harmful to the environment than fossil fuels. Moreover, many around the world are spending heavily on green technologies to protect nature and reduce negative impacts on the environment. Besides, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 healthcare crisis, the Artificial Intelligence Analytics segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as manufacturers and other industries resume operations on products. Download a detailed overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 22.66 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 177.08 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Technology and Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Upsurge in Demand for Sustainable Development Key Market Drivers Increasing Environmental Awareness



Green Building Segment to Dominate Due to Regulatory Support and Incentives

The green building is expected to have a significant share of the green technology and sustainable market during the period under consideration. Green building, also known as sustainable or efficient building, covers the entire life cycle of a building, from site installation to design, construction, operation, repair and maintenance. This approach adds features of economy, practicality, durability and comfort to traditional construction. The main drivers are energy and water efficiency, materials efficiency, indoor environment, and the impact of the building on the environment.

IoT Segment to Drive Market Due to Reducing Energy Consumption

By 2022, the IoT segment led the market and accounted for more than 41.0% of the global revenue. Technology in the green technology & sustainability market includes the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and analytics, cloud computing, digital twin, blockchain, and other technologies. A relatively new concept, green computing, is reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint by manufacturers, data centers, and end-users by designing and manufacturing computers to reduce carbon emissions.

North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Investment and Infrastructure

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 39.0% by 2022, and further growth opportunities are anticipated during the predicted period. It can be attributed to the rising investment and infrastructure in the green environment.

The Asia-Pacific region will be the financial market, growing at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. For example, Huawei hosted the Asia-Pacific Digital Power Green Energy Summit 2022. This expansion is driven by rapid growth in countries such as India and China, where India is focused on integrating new technologies to drive business effectiveness.

Drivers



Increasing Environmental Awareness Government Regulations and Incentives

Restraints



High Initial Costs High Costs of Research and Development

Prominent Players in Green Technology and Sustainability Market

The following are the Top Green Technology and Sustainability Companies



Tesla Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Enphase Energy Inc.

SunPower Corporation

First Solar Inc.

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar Limited

Canadian Solar Inc.

Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sharp Corporation Toshiba Corporation

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (increasing environmental awareness, government regulations and incentives), restraints (high initial costs, high costs of research and development), opportunities (upsurge in demand for sustainable development), influencing the growth of Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Green Technology and Sustainability Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

