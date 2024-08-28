Bihar Minister Quashes Tejashwi Yadav's 'Money For Transfer Postings' Charge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Bihar Rural Development Sharwan Kumar on Wednesday criticised RJD's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for accusing the state of extorting money in the name of transfer postings.

Sharwan Kumar also claimed that the opposition regrets being out of power, which is causing them to make such statements.

"When people are removed from power, they make level allegations. When they return to power, the same allegations become baseless for them. However, their words hold no meaning.. They are just trying to please their supporters and create confusion among the public," said Sharwan Kumar.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's remarks that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become 'tired' now, Sharwan Kumar said, "When people are with Nitish Kumar, they praise him highly but when they leave, they level baseless allegations. By making such remarks, they are only harming themselves."

"The whole country and the people of Bihar can seen what they (opposition) say when in power, and the remarks they make once they are out of it," he added.

Sharwan Kumar also expressed confidence that the NDA will retain power in Bihar after the Assembly elections scheduled in 2025.

Claiming that the ruling alliance would secure a clear majority and form the government, Sharwan Kumar attributed the anticipated success to the work the NDA has done in Bihar, especially for the welfare of the poorer section of the society.

When asked about Prashant Kishor's increasing influence in the state and his prediction that the NDA will be wiped out in 2025, the Rural Development Minister responded by saying that everything will become clear when the time comes.

"Those who are currently making bold claims and beating drums will understand the reality in 2025," he said.