Holidaily Brewing, America's Premier Gluten-Free Brewery, Expands Strategic Footprint Throughout Texas

Holidaily Brewing, America's premier gluten-free brewery committed to creating delicious, safe and quality gluten-free beers, is pleased to announce their strategic expansion throughout the dynamic state of Texas.

In addition to its gluten-free product differentiation, founded and majority owned by Karen Hertz, Holidaily is touted as the only certified women-owned brewery in the country.

"Holidaily wasn't born in Texas but we got here as fast as we could," states Karen Hertz, Founder and CEO of Holidaily Brewing.

"Both personally and professionally, our expansion into the state of Texas has considerable magnitude. My husband, Jake, grew up in Austin - we also have family in and around the state," states Hertz, "I believe Texas, from a business perspective, is ripe for disruption when it comes to good gluten-free beer offerings."

Holidaily is be available throughout the state in Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, HEB, select Bucees locations and other notable retailers.

As part of wider go-to-market strategy, the company is launching Texas specific labels of their flagship, Favorite Blonde Ale. The favorite blonde is the #1 selling gluten-free beer in Texas and Holidaily's top sku. In addition to the blonde, their Fat Randy's IPA, Big Henry Hazy IPA and a seasonal rotator will be available throughout the state.

Holidaily Brewing Company has statewide distribution with Dynamo Speciality Distributing as their strategic distributor partner of record, self-described as the "gold standard partner for high-growth beverage brands in Texas." "We are excited about our partnership with Holidaily," says Derek Haverkamp, Brand Manager at Dynamo, "they are one of the fastest growing beer brand in the country and we see the demand for a world-class gluten-free beer exploding in Texas."

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Holidaily Brewing Co.

is the passion project of

Karen Hertz, who survived both melanoma and thyroid cancers, leading to a treatment regimen including a gluten-free diet. Hertz struggled to find a great-tasting, 100% gluten-free beer and was driven to solve this problem. After years of research and testing, Holidaily Brewing Company was born.

Holidaily Brewing Co.

is a 100% certified dedicated gluten-free brewery, one of only 15 in the United States. The brewery and two tasting rooms are located in Colorado with a distribution footprint that includes Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, California, Oregon, Washington and Texas.

To learn more about the brand, visit or check out Instagram .

