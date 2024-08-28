Starcompliance Recognized Globally By CPD Standards Office

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Professionals with Accredited Opportunities for Enhanced Compliance and Career Growth

YORK, England and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star) announced today that all its future events, webinars, and annual Synergy events will receive global recognition from the CPD Standards Office. This independent, international organization accredits top-tier training and learning activities, enabling participants to earn credits toward their annual Continued Professional Development (CPD) requirements.

As a leader in employee compliance solutions, Star understands the vital importance of CPD in navigating the ever-evolving regulatory landscape. CPD ensures professionals remain up to date with the latest regulations, sharpening their skills and knowledge to effectively manage compliance complexities. For those working in regulated sectors, maintaining CPD is often essential to retain their licenses or professional qualifications.

"At Star, one of our goals is to provide high-quality, relevant, and accredited learning experiences to help expand a global culture of compliance while empowering compliance professionals to advance their careers," said Mike DiComes, Chief Services Officer at Star. "This prestigious accreditation distinguishes us as a trusted provider of CPD-accredited training, allowing us to issue formal CPD certificates after courses and events."

As part of Star's ongoing training commitment, its annual Synergy events -scheduled for October 3rd in London, October 15th in Boston, and November 6th in New York-are now officially recognized by the CPD Standards Office. This accreditation allows attendees to earn valuable CPD credits, meeting their annual CPD requirements while acquiring practical insights and skills that are directly applicable to their roles. The CPD credits awarded through these events confirm the quality and relevance of the training provided, ensuring that professionals receive an exceptional learning experience.

Star's Synergy '24 events also mark the culmination of the company's year-long celebration of its 25-year anniversary of delivering award-winning employee compliance solutions worldwide. This celebration includes the announcement of the annual Star Client Awards winners, for which nominations are currently being accepted until September 13th.

About CPD Standards Office

The

CPD Standards Office was founded following extensive research into the practice of CPD. The research included a survey of over 1,000 professionals; more than 30 interviews with professional bodies, institutes and employers; and expert consultations on innovation in the workplace and CPD. The CPD Standards Office, in response, seeks to raise standards by accrediting high-quality CPD provision, including new forms of CPD such as coaching, webinars and downloads.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, Star's next-generation platform and user-friendly interface delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

Media Contact:

