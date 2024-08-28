Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Paint Brush With Finger Holes Near The Handle For Optimal Brush Control

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --John G. of Council Bluffs, IA is the creator of the EZ Paint Brush, a modified paintbrush with finger holes along the handle to maintain better, more efficient control over the brush while painting. Users can hold the brush comfortable at any angle for optimal control when applying paint to tighter areas. There are rubber grommets that allow user to hold the brush in a more exact position to offer better application of the paint.While standard paint brushes can be effective at painting small areas, people may accidentally drop the brush and make a mess on the floor. People may suffer from cramped hands while trying to paint for long periods of time and end up with suboptimal control over the brush, ultimately dropping it. Brush head size can also be a problem; standard paint brushes have large brush heads that make it difficult to maneuver in tight and confined spaces. With a lack of precision and control, the finished paint job could look unsightly and unprofessional.Current solutions to alleviate these issues include angled brushes, brushes with a thinner profile, brushes with shorter handles, high quality synthetic fiber brushes, and more. These options can be expensive and still do not offer full, premium control over a paintbrush. The EZ Paint Brush is innovative and versatile, featuring finger holes near the brush head to retain a firm grip and accurately paint any area. The brush would significantly expand any manufacturer's product line.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his EZ Paint Brush product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the EZ Paint Brush can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit

