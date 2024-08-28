Sisecam Allocated 63.5% Of Its R&D Expenditures To Sustainability Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sisecam Sustainability Report

In 2023, Sisecam spent about 275 million TL on projects, with 63.5% of this amount dedicated to sustainability initiatives.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sisecam has released its 2023 sustainability report. In 2023, Sisecam spent about 275 million TL on R&D projects, with 63.5% of this amount dedicated to sustainability initiatives. The company also spent a total of 387 million TL on environmental expenditures. Sisecam reduced the amount of its water consumption per unit of production by 25% compared to 2020 and increased its renewable energy installed capacity to 10 MWp.



28.08.2024 – Sisecam, a global player in glass and chemicals industries, shared its sustainability-focused efforts in its 2023 Sustainability Report.

As part of its 2030 CareforNext sustainability strategy, Sisecam continues its journey toward sustainable growth that creates value for the planet and all its stakeholders. Through concrete steps aligned with its goals, Sisecam aims to contribute to a more livable world with projects implemented under the pillars of 'Protect the Planet,' 'Empower Society,' and 'Transform Life.' Sustainability remains at the core of all its operations and is a fundamental aspect of Sisecam's business model. Here are the key sustainability achievements for 2023:

-In 2023, Sisecam allocated 63.5% of its 275 million TL R&D expenditure to sustainability projects.

-The share of sustainable products in total revenue reached 16.2%.

-In line with its mission to support local suppliers, the proportion of local procurement within Sisecam's total procurement budget is 79.1%, while the proportion of locally sourced raw materials is 86%. In 2023, following solar energy investments in Türkiye and Italy, Sisecam's renewable energy capacity reached 10 MWp. The amount of water consumption per unit of production decreased by 25% compared to 2020, dropping to 3.5 m3 per ton.

-Last year, Sisecam spent a total of 387 million TL on environmental expenditures.

Virtual Reality Supported Occupational Health and Safety

Sisecam integrates technology into its sustainability efforts and prioritizes occupational health and safety. The company has launched a Virtual Reality (VR) Project in its Bursa, Eskişehir, and Mersin plants. This project allows employees on the production line to experience work instructions in a safer environment before entering the field. On-site training was also conducted for each factory.

Charting a Low-Carbon Roadmap

The glass industry is energy-intensive, making it essential to evaluate new production technologies using clean energy sources in terms of accessibility, feasibility, and cost. In response to these needs, Sisecam continued its work on a low-carbon roadmap in 2023, focusing initially on glass production. The project aims to identify and prioritize technology alternatives that align with Sisecam's commitment to being carbon neutral by 2050.

Increasing the Female Employee Ratio to 25%

Sisecam supports gender equality for a more equitable and inclusive world. In 2023, the company's percentage of women employees reached 23.6%. Sisecam currently employs 5,671 women and aims to increase this number by establishing inclusive facilities as part of its equality policy. Under the CareforNext strategy, Sisecam's goal is to raise the percentage of women employees to at least 25%.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey's glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks the world's leader manufacturer of glassware and among the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by taking into account the future necessities. Sisecam who has 89 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and competencies to promote sustainable development in every aspect.

