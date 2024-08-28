Fetch Receives Patent For Personalized Dynamic Rewards Approach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fueled by a multi-tiered algorithm, Fetch surprises and delights users with personalized celebrations based on consumer actions in real-time

Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced that the company secured a patent for its Dynamic Integrated Celebration Engine (DICE), its approach to delivering dynamic, personalized rewards that leverage real-time consumer behavior. DICE provides users with celebrations, or quick animations featuring the company's of mischievous mascots the Pointlings, when users complete actions within the app like scanning a receipt or utilizing Fetch Play, the brand's mobile gaming integration.

Utilizing a multi-tiered algorithm to categorize its celebrations, users can experience joyful animations that fall into four different tiers – common, uncommon, rare, or epic. With these tiers, users are continually surprised and delighted with animations that range in complexity and design. To keep an element of unpredictability, the DICE algorithm is nondeterministic and probabilistic to maximize engagement within the platform. This in turn creates a habit loop where users regularly return and engage with Fetch in anticipation of the next celebration to catch a glimpse of a rare or epic animation. A fun-centric way to engage consumers, DICE is foundational to Fetch's success with user retention and brand partner exposure, helping Fetch to continually optimize the platform from all sides.

"We are on a mission to reward consumers for their everyday actions. Our patented playful celebrations allow us to provide users with small moments of delight throughout their day to drive engagement and ultimately enhance interactions with Fetch brand partners," said Ayo Jimoh, Chief Product Officer at Fetch. "This patent further reinforces Fetch as the industry leader in developing real-time automated and personalized rewards."

Continuing momentum from Fetch's previously announced BrandChoice Technology patent earlier this year, Fetch's DICE is the brand's latest technology driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning to help automate and optimize Fetch's advertising technology at scale. Propelling the industry into a new era of personalization and engagement, DICE rewards users for their everyday actions within the platform. These celebratory animations exist at the core of Fetch's DNA, helping users celebrate the little – or big – rewards they're earning on the app.

Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 12,020,280 B1.

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Fetch has sweeping visibility into what consumers buy, capturing more than $152 billion worth of transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. To date, Fetch users have submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned $1 billion worth in Fetch points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

