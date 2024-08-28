(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay,

a leading decentralized payment network,

is excited to announce the launch of its mainnet, marking a major step toward creating a decentralized payment ecosystem. Designed as a modular Zero Knowledge (ZK) chain for seamless payments, Wirex Pay is incubated by Wirex , a leading Web3 money app, and backed by giants like Visa, showcasing its commitment to innovation and security.

Wirex Pay Announces Mainnet Launch, Marking a New Era in Decentralized Payments

Wirex Pay cards are accepted at over 80 million merchants in more than 200 countries, making it one of the most widely accepted decentralized payment solutions worldwide. This broad network connects traditional finance with decentralized finance, providing users with unmatched convenience and flexibility.

The mainnet launch follows the successful first phase of the Node Sale, which established the necessary decentralization to ensure a secure and community-driven network. This aligns with Wirex Pay's long-term goal of decentralized governance.

Looking ahead, Wirex Pay is set to launch its WPAY governance token in September. This token will empower users to participate in the Wirex Pay DAO, contributing to decision-making processes that shape the future of the network.

Join Wirex Pay on this groundbreaking journey to revolutionize decentralized payments. Stay tuned for more announcements following this significant milestone!

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

