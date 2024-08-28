Stratix And Omnissa Forge Ahead With Innovative Collaboration To Elevate Managed Mobility Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continued partnership harnesses generative AI and cloud-based computing to enhance endpoint management and drive operational excellence

a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., is thrilled to announce its continued collaboration with its trusted partner, Omnissa (formerly VMware), following their change of ownership and exciting rebrand. This partnership marks a new chapter in our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled value to our customers.

Making Managed, Secure Endpoints Across the Enterprise Better

As one of Omnissa's largest managed services providers, Stratix uses WorkSpace One Unified Endpoint Management to help organizations and IT teams manage and secure the huge array of mobile devices, applications, and systems that are critical to daily operations.

Workspace One UEM leverages generative AI and cloud-based computing to manage every endpoint and application from one platform-speeding deployment, eliminating silos, and improving efficiency.

Workspace One Intelligence improves the end-user experience with actionable metrics and empowers IT teams to automate complex tasks.

"Omnissa is an industry leader in cloud-based endpoint management," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "We are really excited about the new Omnissa and know that together, we are poised to bring even greater innovation and value to our customers."

About Stratix



As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit



