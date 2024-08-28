Kindbody Opens In San Diego Bringing Access To High-Touch Fertility Care To Employers And Consumers In Southern California

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of a new clinic in San Diego, its sixth California location. The announcement comes at a time of extraordinary growth for the company which owns and operates 36 clinics nationwide, including state-of-the-art fertility clinics and IVF labs in Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Los Altos/Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Walnut Creek/East Bay. Kindbody San Diego was built to meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits by local employers, including Kindbody client California Schools VEBA (VEBA), which serves 73 public sector employers in the region, covering more than 153,000 lives. In addition to California Schools VEBA, Kindbody serves 76 large employers in the region, covering more than 23,000 lives. Kindbody San Diego is led by Dr. Lauren W. Sundheimer, a double-board certified fertility specialist in both reproductive endocrinology and obstetrics and gynecology.

"Forward-thinking employers recognize that offering comprehensive, accessible, high-quality fertility care builds inclusive cultures, attracts and keeps top talent, and has a lifelong impact for their employees," said Gina Bruzzichesi, President of Kindbody. "Bringing a Kindbody location to the area enables them to provide a premium fertility and family-building benefit with significant cost savings, as a result of working directly with the provider. We look forward to serving VEBA and the entire San Diego community for years to come."

Kindbody San Diego is located at 4150 Regents Park Row, Suite 321. Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full-spectrum of reproductive health, including both female and male fertility, which encompasses fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as a full continuum of reproductive care including physical, mental, and emotional support.

Laura Josh, General Manager of California Schools VEBA, emphasized the importance of accessible family-building benefits for public sector employees stating, "Historically, fertility and family-building benefits have been out of reach for many public sector workers. VEBA is proud to partner with Kindbody to change that, providing our members with equitable and inclusive family planning care. Our education and public service employees dedicate their lives to taking care of other people's families, and through this partnership, VEBA is making sure they have access to the resources and support they need to build and care for their own families, every step of the way."

Lauren W. Sundheimer, MD, MS, FACOG is a double board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology and in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She is passionate about applying science to help patients achieve their dream of building a family. Dr. Sundheimer is an Orange County native and developed a dedication to women's health while in medical school at University of California, Irvine. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology and her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at UCLA Medical Center. Joining Kindbody from CCRM Fertility, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of California, San Diego, where she also completed a highly competitive joint Bachelor's and Master's degree program in Biology. During her medical career, Dr. Sundheimer has performed considerable research in the area of reproductive health. Dr. Sundheimer is accepting new patients.

Kindbody owns and operates 36 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact [email protected] .

About California Schools VEBA

For over 30 years, California Schools VEBA ("VEBA") has harnessed the collective strength of our members to provide quality, cost-effective health care benefits and resources for public sector employees throughout California. With strong advocacy and equitable services, VEBA administers health care benefits and programs for more than 153,000 members from over 73 employers and school districts. California Schools VEBA is a 501c(9) health care trust, governed by a Board of Directors. VEBA strives for efficient operations and administration of all programs and actively pursues legislative reforms that revolutionize access to health care benefits in groundbreaking ways. Our aim is to help our members and their families secure effective, high-quality, accessible care at a price they can afford. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .